Motorsport Ireland issues statement about postponement of events

All events permitted by Motorsport Ireland are suspended until June 1, 2020, it has been announced.

The decision to postpone all events until June 1, was made as a consequence of the ongoing health emergency and in accordance with the measures being implemented globally to counteract and contain the spread of COVID-19.

And the date could well be extended, depending on the changing circumstances.

The Donegal International Rally is traditionally scheduled for the third weekend of June.

In a statement, Motorsport Ireland said: "This date may be revised but we will at all times be guided by government policy and what is the right thing to do on a national level.

"All clubs affected by this suspension of events will be reimbursed the deposits which they have paid to Motorsport Ireland and we encourage those clubs to work directly with us with a view to hopefully running their events at a later time.

"These are extraordinary times, such as we have not experienced before, but the one thing that is certain is that we will come out of this, unfortunately no one can put a time on when that will be.

"Our thoughts go out to the victims and their families that the virus has affected and to all those club members who for months have been devoting time and energy to the preparation of their 2020 events. We share their disappointment and wish to express our solidarity and support," the statement concluded.