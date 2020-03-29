SPORT FLASHBACK 40 YEARS . . . A snapshot of what was happening in sport in Donegal in 1980

Here's a snapshot of sport in Donegal in 1980 - roughly starting in January and runnning to December:

Badminton: Donegal Badminton team won Gilbert Cup, beating Ballymena in the final. Donegal team was: Sylvia Kearon, Audrey MacBeth, Myra Louden, Maureen Louden, Bobbie Finlay, PJ Patton, Richard McGlinchey, Ronald Wallace.

Athletics: Letterkenny AC became third Donegal club to win Ulster Senior Cross-Country Shield. Winning Letterkenny team was Danny McDaid (1st), Billy White (4th), Phillip Connolly (6th), Noel McCarron (8th), Michael Crampsie (9th) and McAteer (11th).

Killybegs with 114 pts filled second team - O'Donnell 2nd; Keeney 5th, Melly 25th, Gallagher 26th, Burke 27th and McShane 29th.

Finn Valley won Ladies team event with the Herron sisters Camilla and Rosemary and the Gallen sisters Margaret and Christine.

The boys U-14 intercounty race had Donegal as victors over Derry and Down. Aidan O'Donnell (Annagry) was a good winner with clubmates Rodgers, Grant (North Inishowen), O'Toole (St John Bosco) and Doherty and McGranaghan (Finn Valley) as county scorers.

GAA: The Donegal GAA Convention elected a new chairman with Michael Gillespie, Kilcar defeating outgoing chairman, Francis Cunningham, Carrick, while Reggie McAuley was defeated by Brendan O'Neill, Donegal Town for the position of Registrar. PJ Ryan, Letterkenny defeated Jimmy O'Donnell, Dungloe (outgoing treasurer Hugh McClafferty did not go forward again). Another new face is Sean O hEinne, Glencolmcille as assistant treasurer.

President, Most Rev Dr A C McFeely; secretary Charlie Kavanagh; assistant secretary Bart Whelan; PRO Sean Boyle; Youth Officer, Eamonn Crossan were all returned unopposed. New Central Council delegate is Danny Harkin, Convoy. Ulster Council delegates Paddy McGill and John Travers were returned.

There were two changes on Co senior team selection committee - Peter Doherty (Gweedore) and Laurence Lafferty (Ballybofey) replaced Jimmy O'Donnell (Dungloe) and Mick McColgan (Dunfanaghy). Paddy Gillespie (Glencolmcille) and Jackie Reilly (Letterkenny) were again returned. PJ McGowan (Ballybofey) was appointed county team trainer. Sean O'Donnell was team manager. At a later Co Committee meeting Brian McEniff was appointed county coach.

GAA: In February Donegal concluded their NFL campaign with a home win over Longford in Fintra, 3-4 to 2-6. Donegal finished third in table behind Fermanagh and Longford. The Donegal team was: Noel McCole; PJ McGowan, Danny Gillespie, Christy McCafferty; Con Boyce, Brendan Dunleavy, Finian Ward; Seamus Bonar, Michael Lafferty; Sandy Harpur (0-3), Hugh McClafferty, Michael Carr; Padraig Carr (2-0), Fionn McDonnell, Seamus Flynn (0-1).

Soccer: Finn Harps were knocked out of the FAI Cup by Dundalk in Oriel Park, losing 3-1. FINN HARPS: McDermott, M Ferry, Monagle, McDowell, Sheeridan, Duffy, Logan, McCool, McGrory, Minnock, McGroarty. Sub: C Ferry for McCool.

GAA: In March Ardara retained their Senior Shield title with a narrow 1-4 to 0-5 win over MacCumhaills. Under referee Sean McGoldrick (Lifford) the teams were: ARDARA: P Gildea; F O'Donnell, E McNelis, E McLoone; N Watters, K Keeney, CA Gildea; A Harkin and A Molloy; J Gallagher, M Sweeney, L Molloy; G McNelis, S Gallagher, F McGee. Subs: C Molloy for McLoone, P Harkin for McNelis.

MACCUMHAILLS: S Faulkner; J McMenamin, M Griffin, K Griffin; J Houston, B Dunleavy, A Curran; PJ McGowan, M Lafferty; J Bradley, N McCole, L Walsh; F Lafferty, J Kelly, H Temple. Sub: G Gallagher for Temple.

GAA: In early April Donegal lost heavily to Antrim (with Gerry Armstrong on board) in Dr McKenna Cup in Ballybofey - 3-12 to 0-5. Armstrong would make headlines with Northern Ireland in the World Cup a couple of years later. Donegal team was: Noel McCole; PJ McGowan, Martin Griffin, Christy Murphy; Con Boyce, Kieran Keeney, Sean Gavigan; Michael Lafferty, Michael Gallagher; Sandy Harpur, Hugh McClafferty, Seamus Flynn; Padraig Carr, Seamus Reilly, Jim Brennan. Subs: Pat McCrea for S Reilly; Paul McGeehan for S Flynn; Danny Gillespie for PJ McGowan.

Antrim team was: Brendan Johns; Liam McGoldrick, Joe McGuinness, Gerry McCann; Donal Lafferty, John McKernan, Kevin McFerran; Sean McGourty, Brendan White; Pat Armstrong, Matt Bradley, Sean Og McGourty; Gerry Armstrong, Paul O'Hara, Kevin Gough.

Rugby: Letterkenny 1st XV won the Ulster League in their division with a 15-6 win over Instonians. Letterkenny team was: F Martin, A Delap, C Mulgrew, P McGlinchey, T Jones, R Stuart, E Meenan, B McKinlay, I McDonald, T McMenamin, P McFeely, P Quinlan, P Gallagher, PJ Keating, A McCrea (capt).

Soccer: Ballintra Rovers clinched Division Two in Donegal League with a 4-0 win away at Bonagee Celtic. Pauric Gallagher (penalty), John Gallagher, John McCafferty (30th goal of season) and Pauric Gallagher. Ballintra Rovers team: Vincent Barron, Lennie Dorrian, John Gallagher, Peter Sweeney, Eddie McCaffrey, John Ward, Thomas Patton, John McCafferty, Billy Barnett, Martin Williamson. Subs: Matt Gallagher, Brendan McDermott.

Soccer: Fanad United made sure of the Donegal League Premier title with a 5-2 win over Lagan Harps. Keadue Rovers finished second.

Soccer: Glenree clinched the Donegal League Division One title with a play-off 1-0 win over Dunkineely. The winning Glenree team was: M McLoughlin, G Gallagher, A Wilkinson, P McBride, M Casey, J McFadden, J Sweeney, M McLoughlin, M Friel, D McBride and B Vaughan. Subs: P Dugera and M McGettigan.

GAA: Ardara added the Donegal senior gaeltacht title when defeating Gweedore in the final 0-10 to 1-6 on the May Bank Holiday

Soccer: Donegal Town VS girls won the Donegal Post-Primary Schools competition held at Finner, defeating Ballyshannon VS in the final 5-0. The Donegal Town girls didn't concede a goal in the tournament defeating Stranorlar 1-0, Bundoran 4-0, Ballyshannon 2-0 and Technical College, Letterkenny 1-0 in semi-final. Teams were: DONEGAL TOWN VS: Mary Foyle; Vera McDaid, Teresa Burke, Joan Harvey, Bridie McGroary, Mai McNeely, Bernie McNeely, Veronica Dunleavy, Marian Breslin, Pauline McBrearty, Kathleen Boyle. Subs: Annette Britton, Katherine Timoney.

BALLYSHANNON VS: Jill Griffith, Teresa Doherty, Sandra Herron, Ann Marie Delahunty, Sharon Kane, Patricia McShea, Helen McGowan, Geraldine Kelly, Rosaleen Sheerin, Jacqueline Doherty, Ann McGloin. Sub: Mary Rooney.

GAA: Falcarragh CS won the Ulster Colleges Corn Colmcille (U-14) defeating St Michael's, Enniskillen 3-11 to 5-3 in a thrilling final in MacCumhaill Park. FALCARRAGH CS: Michael O'Donnell; Kevin Boyle, Anthony Doherty, Paul Ferry; Anthony Doherty, Joe Curran, Seamus Doohan; Sean Ferry, Joe McFadden; Kevin Boyle, Patrick O'Donnell, Vincent Collum; Owen Kavanagh, Seamus Gallagher, John Ferry.

ST MICHAEL'S: Liam Maguire; Paul McEvoy, Martin Breslin, Mario Corrigan; Gerard Corry, Kieran Carey, Graham Breen; Kevin McAleer, Liam mcGrory; Ignatius Gallagher, Brian McCreesh, Eamonn Shannon; Rory Mulligan, Seamus Wray, Philip O'Connor.

REFEREE: Thomas McBrearty (St Nauls).

Soccer: Strange refereeing decisions cost Falcarragh CS in the senior schools semi-final in Limerick, losing out 5-4 on penalties after the game with Beneavin ended 2-2. The School's U-14s also lost out in the semip-final, beaten 3-2 by Ballymun CS.

The Falcarragh U-16s, though, made up for the defeats by winning the All-Ireland title 1-0 against Ard Scoil Ris, Limerick. John Kelly the goalscorer. FALCARRAGH: Martin Coyle, Falcarragh; Brian Proctor, Arranmore; John O'Brien, Ardsbeg; Eddie McGinley, Milford; Joe Kelly, Ardsbeg; Paul McGonagle, Burtonport; Paddy Gallagher, Carrickfinn; Eamonn McGinley, Swillybrin; Maurice Boyle, Arranmore; Aidan Boyle, Dungloe; John Kelly, Fanad. Reserves: Hugh McFadden, Sean McFadden, Peter Cunningham, Charlie Doherty, Brian Gallagher, Hugh McCafferty.

Golf: Eamon Darcy won the Narin-Portnoo Pro-Am with rounds of 65 and 68; ahead of RJ Browne, T Halpin, J Purcell, P McGuirk, D Jones, C O'Connor jnr.

GAA: Donegal seniors had no answer to Tyrone in the first round of the Ulster senior championship, losing 1-17 to 0-9 to Tyrone in Irvinestown. The Democrat report was pretty harsh, saying they were outclassed. "It was like putting Shanks mare against Monksfield in his prime."

Donegal team and scorers: N McCole; P Carr, M Griffin, C Murphy; B Dunleavy, M Carr, F Ward; M Lafferty, J Brennan; K Keeney, S Bonner (0-2), S Flynn; S Reilly (0-6), H McClafferty, S Harpur. Subs: Sean Gallagher for S Flynn; S Gavigan for C Murphy, E Sharkey for H McClafferty.

On the same day Donegal minors overcame a fancied Antrim side 1-9 to 0-6. Donegal team and scores: T Cleary; S Bonner, P McTernan, M Gallagher; P McDaid, T McDermott, B Tuohy; P Carr (0-2), S Meehan; J McMullin (0-1), J Kennedy (0-3), J Farren; S Maguire (0-1), A Molloy, V Furey (1-2). Sub: Jim Begley for V Furey.

Donegal, however, lost out in the semi-final to Derry in Clones by 0-11 to 0-6. Scorers were J Kennedy 0-2, B Tuohy, P Carr, S Maguire and V Furey 0-1 each. The Donegal starting team was the same with one sub used, Marty Carlin for Farren.

In July Urris and Termon were winners of the league titles in Division Two and Three respectively.

Surfing: William Britton, Rossnowlagh and Kevin McCloskey, Ballyshannon were picked on Irish team to compete at World Surfing Championships in Biarritz, France from September 5-15th, Britton in the senior division and McCloskey in the junior. 17-year-old McCloskey went on to finish 10th overall - a magnificent achievement as he had only taken up surfing two years earlier.

GAA: Rosses Rovers clinched the U-16 title with a narrow 0-9 to 0-8 win over Ballyshannon in the final.

ROSSES RVS: C McGarvey; J Boyle, A Boyle, M Boyle; S McFadden, D Gallagher, H McGarvey; P Gallagher (0-2), D Bonner; B Boyle (0-2), M Sweeney (0-1), C Bonner; P Reynolds (0-3), G Boyle, M McCafferty (0-1). Sub: J Boyle for C Bonner.

BALLYSHANNON: G Walsh; T McShea, C Boyle, P Daly; J Curran, B Drummond, D Gallagher (0-2); B Murray (0-3), J Darcy; D Slevin (0-1), F Gallagher (0-1), C Treanor; S Mcgonigle, D Walsh, L Magill (0-1). Sub: J Drummond for D Walsh.

REFEREE: C O'Donnell.

GAA: Junior final: St Eunan's 0-13, Ardara 0-5. ST EUNAN'S: Eugene Dowling; Michael McGeehin, PJ Hoey, Joe Kelly; Pauric McDaid, Christy Callaghan, Billy Roarty; Declan Nee, Carl Hogg; Martin Rafferty, Joe Winston, Mickey Gibbons; Pauric Nallen, Mickey Mulhern, Peter Kelly. Subs: Brian Ferry for D Nee, Michael Sweeney for M Rafferty.

ARDARA: Eugene Bennett; Leo Watters, Frank Molloy, Donie McCole; Adwrian Concarr, John M O'Donnell, Francis Gallagher; Francis Connolly, Bobby Moore; Eamon Watters, Paddy McGill, Kevin McGill; James McBrearty, Pat Hughes, Sean McGuinness. Subs: Pat McGill for L Watters, Sean Brennan for K McGill.

GAA: Rosses make it three in-a-row of U-14 championships - Rosses Rovers 4-12, Killybegs 1-4. ROSSES ROVERS: Noel Bonner; Joe Sharkey, Owen Bonner, Conal A Gallagher, Michael McGarvey, Gerard Carson, Tim McBride, Conor McGarvey, Rory O'Donnell, Hugh Rodgers, Charlie Bonner, Stephen Doherty, Daniel Doogan, John Sweeney. Sub: Dinny Gallagher for R O'Donnell.

KILLYBEGS: David Meehan; Aidan Doogan, Manus Boyle, John Gallagher, Willie McCallig, Barry McGowan, Francis Murray, Barry Cunningham, Denis Carberry, Peter Nielson, Conor White, Martin Murchan, Gavin O'Rourke, Arthur Meehan, Conal Gallagher. Sub: Joseph McGuinness for C Gallagher.

REFEREE: Noel Kane

GAA: At the September Co Board meeting Brian McEniff was ratified as Donegal senior manager with the other nominees, Francie Cunningham and PJ McGowan withdrawing.

GAA: A hat-trick of goals from Paddy Merritt saw Roger Casements win the Intermediate final replay against Cloughaneely, 3-5 to 1-10.

ROGER CASEMENTS: Peter Hughes; Brendan McAteer, Hughie Shields, Kevin Mills; Paul McDaid, Gareth Horkan, Brendan Roache; Kevin Corcoran, John McAteer; Sean McAteer, Seamus Durkan, Frank Meehan; Joe O'Donnell, John O'Connor, Paddy Merritt. Sub: Fergal Friel for J McAteer.

CLOUGHANEELY: Joe Kelly; Jackie Murphy, Peadar Curran, Paddy McMenamin; Owenie McBride, Brian Cannon, Finian Curran; Charlie McGeever, Liam Coyle; Eddie Meehan, Philip McGeady, Joe Doogan; Joseph McGarvey, Paddy McBride, Owenie Coyle. Subs: Denis Sweeney for McGeady; Charlie Cannon for McMenamin.

REFEREE: Tom McMullin.

Minor League final - Ballyshannon 1-7, Four Masters 2-4. A late disputed goal from Brian Murray gave Ballyshannon a second chance. The goal was the subject of debate at the Co Board meeting the following night with Packie Keeney, who videoed the game, saying that the video seemed to indicate it was a legal score. In the replay, at the end of October, Ballyshannon were easy winners 2-10 to 0-4

GAA: In the minor championship final, Ballyshannon retained their title, but only just, winning 2-2 to 0-7 against Four Masters in Fintra.

BALLYSHANNON: Thomas Cleary; Padraig McLoone, Conor Boyle, Eamon Maguire; Matt Gallagher, Tommy McDermott, Eunan Gallagher; Brian Tuohy, Sylvester Maguire; Pauric Bromley, Martin Williamson, PJ Ward; Paul Tuohy, Brian Murray, Thomas Gallagher. Subs: Eunan Doyle for T Gallagher; Dermot Slevin for Bromley.

FOUR MASTERS: Andrew Faulkner; Eamon Breslin, Brendan McGowan, Brian McGroarty; Martin Caldwell, John McGowan, John McIntyre; Seamus Meehan, Joyce McMullin; Patrick McGroarty, Thomas Cassidy, Michael Breslin; John Joe Travers, John G Griffin, Declan Kelly. Sub: Eunan Curristin for D Kelly.

GAA: Ardara at last got a championship victory when their U-21s overcame Kilcar by 1-9 to 1-4 in a torrid encounter where the Democrat report referred to 'off-the-ball incidents' with one particularly blatant piece of thuggery when an Ardara player was grounded by a punch to the stomach, provoking a minor invasion of the pitch by irate Ardara officials and supporters.

ARDARA: John Kennedy; Frank Cassidy, Francis Gallagher, Colin Haughey; Donie mcCole, Lanty Molloy, Leo Watters; Anthony Molloy, Gerard McNelis; John McGill, Francis Connolly, Kevin McGill; Paul Brennan, James Gallagehr, Eamonn Watters. Sub: Sean McGuinness for James Gallagher.

KILCAR: John Hegarty; Ger Shovlin, James Carr, Sean Hegarty; Gabriel O'Donnell, Maurice Carr, Alan Erskine; Charlie McGroarty, John Doogan; Martin McHugh, Francis Gallagher, Christy Gillespie; Gerard McBrearty, Cornelius Diver, Michael McFadden. Subs: Padraig Bourne for G O'Donnell; James McGinley for A Erskine; Gabriel O'Donnell for M McFadden (inj).

GAA: On October 5th Donegal opened their NFL campaign with a 1-15 to 0-5 win over Tipperary in Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon with Martin McHugh making his debut and Brian McEniff back as manager. McHugh had Donegal's first point on four minutes.

DONEGAL: N McCole; M Houston, A Gallagher, T McFadden; B Dunleavy (0-1), M Lafferty (0-1), S Gavigan; M Griffin, M Carr (0-1); M McHugh (0-2), S Bonar (1-3), S Harpur (0-4); K Keeney, J Brennan, P Carr (0-2). Sub: L Molloy (0-1) for Keeney.

In their second game, they drew 1-5 each away to Louth with scorers - Seamus Bonar 1-1, Martin McHugh 0-2, Michael Carr, Michael Lafferty 0-1 each.

In the third game on a poor day for football in MacCumhaill Park, Donegal's chances of promotion were dented when they could only draw 0-4 each with Fermanagh. Scorers were - Sandy Harpur 0-2, Lanty Molloy and Martin McHugh 0-1 each.

Any faint hopes of promotion were quashed when Donegal lost by 1-8 to 1-7 in the final league game before Christmas in Breffni Park. Donegal scorers were Jim Brennan 1-0; Michael Carr 0-3; PJ McGowan 0-2; Martin McHugh, Lanty Molloy 0-1 each.

GAA: At the end of October, Ardara lost out again in the Democrat Cup (League) final with Naomh Columba winning 1-10 to 0-6.

NAOMH COLUMBA: Michael Houston; Padraig Gavigan, John Joe Gara, Des Daly; Brian McNelis, Sean Gavigan, John James McLoughlin; Sean McGinley, Michael Gallagher (0-4); Rory McNelis (0-1), Padraig Carr, Michael Hegarty (0-1); Sean Gara (0-2), Seamus Carr (1-2), Kevin McGinley.

ARDARA: Patsy Harkin; Frank O'Donnell, Anthony Molloy, Eddie McLoone; Lanty Molloy, Kieran Keeney, Noel Watters; Anthony Harkin, Martin Sweeney; Conal A Gildea, Seamus Gallagher, Gerard McNelis; Connie Molloy, John Boyle, Frank McGee. Subs: Kevin McGill for J Boyle; Francis Connolly for F McGee, Patsy Gildea for A Harkin.

REFEREE: Sean McGee (Downings)

Athletics: They said it couldn't be done but Neil Cusack knocked 1.59 off Dick Hooper's Ballyshannon '10' record, coming home in a time of 48.37 to win an all-expenses paid trip to the Boston Marathon. Paddy Gallagher, Killybegs, was first Donegal runner home in 51.68.

GAA: Kilcar were knocked out of the Ulster club championship on the last Sunday in October by Scotstown, 2-10 to 1-7. The Kilcar scorers were M Doherty 1-0, H Cannon, M McHugh 0-3 each, D Gillespie 0-1.

GAA: In November De La Salle, Ballyshannon and St Eunan's, Letterkenny met in the MacRory Cup with the Ballyshannon side victors 1-5 to 0-6. St Eunan's led 0-5 to 0-2 at half-time after playing with the wind but a Seamus Gallagher goal turned the game for De La Salle.

DE LA SALLE: Gary Walsh; Pauric McLoone, Conor Boyle, Terry McShea; Martin McGowan, Eunan Gallagher, Paul Tuohy; Brian Murray, Matt Gallagher; John Lee, Tommy McDermott, Liam McGill; Frank Gallagher, Seamus Gallagher, Michael Daly. Subs: Sean McEniff for M Daly; Declan Walsh for S Gallagher.

ST EUNAN'S: Dermot O'Brien; Joe McFadden, Eamonn McGettigan, Declan Kerr; Michael Cannon, Padraig McDaid, Cathal Roarty; Paul Carr, Garvan McCloskey; Manus Gallagher, Declan Kelly, Jim McLaughlin; John Kelly, Adrian Wilkie, Jimmy Doherty.

GAA: In the Vocational Schools senior final, Donegal VS defeated Rosses CS 3-4 to 2-4. Donegal VS: A Faulkner; F McGirr, B McGowan, D Slevin; S Boyle, E Breslin, J McIntyre; J McMullin, B McCauley; J McGroary (0-1), J Kerrs, J O'Neill (1-0); L Kennedy (0-1), H O'Connor (1-1), P Brogan (1-1).

Scorers for Rosses: M Boyle, M O'Donnell 1-0 each; M Bonner 0-2, G Ward, D Bonner 0-1 each.