MAC'S VIEW: Spoilt for choice - McEniff’s six best ever Donegal wing half-backs

Each week, Brian McEniff picks his best players in each position. Over the last few weeks, he has picked his best goalkeepers, his corner-backs and his full-backs. Brian's selections prompted much reaction from our readers. This week, he turns his attention to the wing half-back selection

This week it is the turn of the wing half-backs to come under the spotlight.

We in Donegal have had a big number of really good footballers playing in this position in my lifetime. It was the position where I played most of my own football and it is a good position for players to express themselves.

Going back in time among my first memories was that of Peadar McGeehin of St Eunan’s in action for Donegal. Sean O’Donnell came along shortly after and he could play as a half-back or a half-forward, something similar to one of our present day stars, Ryan McHugh.

Finian Ward played a lot of his football in the half-back line but also played in the full-back line and won two Railway Cup medals with Ulster. He was one of a number of players that I brought into the senior squad in 1972 after I had him as a minor. He was similar, in some ways, to John Hannigan.

Others that came into consideration included Anton Carroll, Michael Oliver McIntyre, Donal Reid, Martin Shovlin, Kevin Cassidy, Anthony Thompson, Michael Carr, Brendan Dunleavy, Eamon McGee, Shane Carr, Mark Crossan, Declan Boyle and Damien Diver.

Brendan Dunleavy - former MacCumhaill's man is among McEniff's selection

Declan Boyle could have been a special half-back had he concentrated on Gaelic football. Michael Oliver McIntyre had an outstanding career at club level, unfortunately taken from us too early. Anthony Thompson has been a very steady player at county level; similarly Shane Carr. Damien Diver, no more than Finian Ward, was at home anywhere in defence and could also have played up front.

Brian Tuohy could well have been part of the All-Ireland winning team but for injury and Barry Dunnion would have played a much bigger part in Donegal’s second All-Ireland success had he not been curtailed by injury.

Eamon McGee was mentioned for corner-back position but I think if I was able to go back in time I would play him as centre half-back. I have just watched the 2012 All-Ireland final again today and he was outstanding in that game.

McEniff's six

The six I have chosen, which was not an easy decision, are: Peadar McGeehin, Michael Carr, Brendan Dunleavy, Kevin Cassidy, Donal Reid and Martin Shovlin.

Peader McGeehin: Would have been a favourite of my own back in the day; a native of Glenswilly. He read the game well, was very tough for a man of his size; he was ahead of his time; was consistently good for Donegal.

Man of the match in an Ulster Final - Michael Carr

Michael Carr: A Rolls Royce of a player. He was man of the match in the Ulster final of 1983, a class player. Played for Ulster in the winning team in the Centenary year. Exceptionally talented. I had him as a minor too.

Brendan Dunleavy: The MacCumhaill’s man was a very steady player. He was a cousin of Donegal’s first UIster winning captain Frankie McFeely. He played most of his football at half-back but was able to fill in at full-back when needed.

Kevin Cassidy: I rated Kevin very highly. Unfortunate that he didn't get an All-Ireland medal in 2012; won two All-Stars. Who will forget that score against Kildare, it was some score. I remember my brother, Sean, had to leave in that game; he couldn't take the excitement, getting too agitated. A great day.

Donal Reid: I saw him as an U-21 player when he came to work for me in Bundoran. I played with him at club level and when he was playing with Bundoran he was one of the best footballers in the county; before he got that injury. Was a great servant later for Red Hughs and Donegal.

Martin Shovlin - a unique player



Martin Shovlin: I suppose of all the players I ever managed there was no man loved his jersey as much as Shovlin. Shov was a man apart. For the ability that he had, not heavy, only about 11 stone, he was a unique player. He was Player of the Year in Ulster in 1990. His grá for the county knew no bounds. I’m always sorry that on the day of All-Ireland that I didn’t put him out for the team photo.



Outside Donegal

Outside of Donegal the half-backs that come to mind include Martin McQuillan of Armagh (an outstanding player who captained Ulster to Railway Cup success); Philip Jordan of Tyrone; John Donnellan of the Galway three in-a-row team; Páidí Ó Sé and his nephew Tomás.

Martin McQuillan of Armagh



A name that may not be that well known to many Donegal people was Brendan Bardon of Longford, who was also a star for Leinster.

Other half-backs which come into the reckoning include Offaly pair Eugene Mulligan and Fr Nicholas Clavin; Lee Keegan of Mayo and Paddy Harrington of Cork and Tom Prendergast of Kerry (who played for Donegal when based here in the '60s)



Take care

As always take care of yourselves in these times and adhere to the restrictions. Next week I will run the rule over the centre half-backs.