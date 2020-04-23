Top national cyclists to take part in online 41km fundraiser

A cross-border cycling club is holding a unique charity fundraiser this weekend.

Top national cyclists will be among those taking part in the Foyle Cycling Clubs 41km virtual event.

Every year Foyle CC host the Adrian Mullan Sportive in memory of Adrian who was tragically killed riding his bike around his beloved Donegal in October 2015.

Traditionally the sportive raises funds for the Foyle Hospice and would have been last Saturday, April 18. Unfortunately the event had to be cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Foyle CC didn't want the sportive to just disappear this year with the hospice losing out on vital fund raising during these incredibly difficult times. So FCC are now organising the sprotive to be hosted on Zwift this coming Saturday, April 25 at 11.30am.

On Saturday cyclists from all over Ireland are invited to take part in this incredibly special sportive to support charities during these incredibly challenging times.

Top Irish international’s Nicholas Roche, Eddie Dunbar, Ryan Mullen, Imogen Cotter, Mark Donwey, Chris McGlinchey and Irish National Road Champion Sam Bennett have confirmed they will ride the 41km event in aid of charity.

To join the event simply log onto zwift.com and join this event https://www.zwift.com/events/view/613943.

Anyone wishing to take part and ride with the pros is encouraged to donate in advance through this link - https://www.gofundme.com/f/irish-cyclists-foyle-cc-adrian-mullan-sportive

Participants can communicate with each other and the pros during the event by using the Cycling Ireland discord channel on the Discord App - http://www.cyclingireland.ie/downloads/discord%20set-up.pdf

This year the Adrian Mullan Sportive donations will go to the Irish Red Cross and the Foyle Hospice.

The Irish Red Cross are providing essential support during the Covid-19 pandemic. Working on the front line on a daily basis the Red Cross are providing:

Support for HSE ambulances,

A Covid-19 Hardship fund,

Community support work to families unable to afford food and basic essentials as a result of losing their jobs due to the covid-19 pandemic.

During the Covid-19 crisis the Irish Red Cross members have also:

Transported people to chemotherapy appointments and other vital medical appointments

Delivered 20,000 Covid-19 safety information leaflets

Carried out well-being checks for vulnerable people in the community

Delivered prescriptions for older or isolating people

Organised food deliveries for older or isolating

The Foyle Hospice provides ongoing palliative care services for patients with cancer and other life limiting illnesses while supporting their families and loved ones in the North West of Northern Ireland. Their commitment is to improve the quality of life of patients while extending care and support to their families and loved ones. The hospice is also facing extreme challenges during this pandemic not least of which is a drop off in fund raising.

This is an opportunity for the cyclists of Ireland to come together to support two worthy charities in the ongoing battle against Covid-19.