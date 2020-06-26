Contact

Train for free at the National Basketball Arena in July

Basketball

Basketball Ireland is hoping to get back to play as soon as possible.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Basketball Ireland is offering its clubs the chance to train at the National Basketball Arena free of charge in July to mark the re-opening of the sport.

Basketball Last week the government announced that all sport could resume on June 29th.

Chair of the Basketball Ireland Board, Paul McDevitt, said: “We want to mark the return to our sport and help the basketball community in their preparations for the new season.

What better way than a chance to train at the National Basketball Arena. We want as many people as possible to avail of this opportunity and are urging all age groups, along with teams from all levels to sign up.”

It is open to all Basketball Ireland clubs who were registered for the 2019/20 season and all age groups. They will be 90-minute sessions, available from 10am to 10pm on Wednesday’s and Thursday’s during July.

The minimum number of players required to book a session is 16, while the maximum number of players at one session will be 20, with three coaches/mentors also allowed.

Demand is expected to be high and training slots will be allocated on a first come, first served basis and are subject to availability. Slots will be at 10am; 12 noon; 2pm; 4pm; 6pm and 8pm. The only way to book is by emailing UseTheArena@basketballireland. ie

