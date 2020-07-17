Your complete guide to all the live Sport on TV this weekend

Contact
Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
Fancy watching a bit of sport on the box? Well, here are some suggestions for the weekend.
FRIDAY
GAA
WEXFORD SHC: ST MARTIN'S
V O-THE-BALLAGH, TG4, 7.15PM
SOCCER
WEST HAM V WATFORD
SKY SPORTS, 7.30PM
SATURDAY
RUGBY
HURRICANES V BLUES;
WARATAHS V BRUMBIES
SKY SPORTS ACTION, 7.30AM
FORMULA ONE
HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS F1, 11AM
GOLF
MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 1.40PM
SOCCER
NORWICH V BURNLEY
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
SOCCER
FA CUP: MAN CITY V ARSENAL, BT SPORT 1, 7PM
SUNDAY
RUGBY
CHIEFS V HIGHLANDERS
SKY SPORTS ACTION, 4AM
FORMULA ONE
HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS F1, 12.30PM
GAA
DUBLIN SHC: KILMACUD CROKES V BALLYBODEN ST ENDAS, TG4, 3PM
SOCCER
TOTTENHAM V LEICESTER
SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM
GOLF
MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 12NOON
SOCCER
FC CUP: MAN UTD V CHELSEA. BBC 1, 5.30PM
