Your complete guide to all the live Sport on TV this weekend

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Staff Reporter

Fancy watching a bit of sport on the box? Well, here are some suggestions for the weekend.

FRIDAY

GAA
WEXFORD SHC: ST MARTIN'S
V O-THE-BALLAGH, TG4, 7.15PM

SOCCER
WEST HAM V WATFORD
SKY SPORTS, 7.30PM

SATURDAY

RUGBY
HURRICANES V BLUES;
WARATAHS V BRUMBIES
SKY SPORTS ACTION, 7.30AM

FORMULA ONE
HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS F1, 11AM

GOLF
MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 1.40PM

SOCCER
NORWICH V BURNLEY
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

SOCCER
FA CUP: MAN CITY V ARSENAL, BT SPORT 1, 7PM

SUNDAY

RUGBY
CHIEFS V HIGHLANDERS
SKY SPORTS ACTION, 4AM

FORMULA ONE
HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX
SKY SPORTS F1, 12.30PM

GAA
DUBLIN SHC: KILMACUD CROKES V BALLYBODEN ST ENDAS, TG4, 3PM

SOCCER
TOTTENHAM V LEICESTER
SKY SPORTS, 3.30PM

GOLF
MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT
SKY SPORTS GOLF, 12NOON

SOCCER
FC CUP: MAN UTD V CHELSEA. BBC 1, 5.30PM

