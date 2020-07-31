McFadden goals for St Michael’s enough to sink Glenswilly at The Bridge

St Michael’s got their championship campaign with a nine point win over Glenswilly tonight at the Bridge in Dunfanaghy.



St Michaels ……….. 3-5

Glenswilly…………...0-8



Michael Langan and Colin McFadden scored the goals in what was a scrappy encounter on a night St Michaels posted 14 wides and lost Langan to injury early in the second half.

It was all square at half-time after Glenswilly fought back from an early St Michael's goal.

Michael Langan struck for St Michael’s goal inside ten seconds after the county man won the throw-in and raced through the Glenswilly defence to give Frank Carberry no chance from inside the rectangle.

Despite the early goal, 18 minutes passed before they scored again as they posted six bad wides and dropped a number of balls short.

Glenswilly, though living on scraps, clawed their way back into the game with a fine point from play from Kealan Dunleavy and a Michael Murphy free; Colm McFadden curled over the locals' opening point on 18 minutes for a two point lead.

With St Michael’s struggling in front of the posts Glenswilly grew in confidence and Michael Murphy, Caoimhinn Marley and Jack Gallagher scored for Glenswilly to one for Colin McFadden to send the sides in level - St Michael’s 1-2, Glenswilly 0-5.

Carlos O’Reilly edged the locals back in front eight minutes into the second period before Oisin Cannon denied Murphy from the penalty spot. The penalty was awarded when Shaun Wogan was grounded as he bore down on the posts.

With Martin Breslin replacing the injured Michael Langan, Gary McFadden made it a one point game 1-4 to 0-6.

But that was close as the men from the Glen got. Colin McFadden struck for two more goals in the closing ten minutes to close out the game.

ST MICHAELS: Oisin Cannon; Jamie Hunter, Liam Paul Ferry, Ruairi Friel; Stephen Doak, Antoin McFadden, Michael Gallagher; Kyle McGarvey, Michael Langan (1-0); Colin McFadden (2-0), Christy Toye, Ciaran Gallagher; Martin McElhinney, Colm McFadden (0-4,3f), Carlos O’Reilly (0-1). Subs: Michael Cannon for M Gallagher 28, Martin Breslin for M Langan 36.



GLENSWILLY: Frank Carberry; Ruairi Crawford, Eamonn Ward, Mark McAteer; Jack Gallagher (0-1), Cormac Callaghan, Keelan Carberry; Leon Kelly, Shaun Wogan; Caoimhinn Marley (0-1), Gary McFadden (0-1,f), Kealan Dunleavy (0-2); Caolan Kelly, Michael Murphy (0-3,3f), Conor McGinty. Subs: Shane McDaid for K Carberry (half-time), Ciaran Gibbons and Kyle Canning for McGinty and L Kelly 52.



REFEREE: Seamus McGonigle (Aodh Ruadh)