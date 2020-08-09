Colm Anthony McFadden masterclass as St Michael's make it two from two in Milford

St. Michael’s made it back-to-back championship wins on Saturday night against hosts Milford who have now lost their second game of the campaign.

Milford 0-14

St. Michael’s 1-14

In an entertaining contest at Moyle View there was little to choose between the sides until the final ten minutes when the visitors notched five of the last six points to come out on top.

Colm Anthony McFadden’s 10th minute goal proved to be the difference between the sides and the former county star also contributed nine points in a man-of-the match performance.

Sean Paul Barrett’s side started brightly and led 0-4 to 0-1 after just five minutes thanks to an opener from Kane Barrett and three from the boot of Cathal McGettigan with McFadden replying for the visitors.

The game’s key score came in the 10th minute when Christy Toye and Carlos O’Reilly combined for McFadden to palm the ball past Sean Gallagher. That brought the sides level and St. Michael’s went in front for the first time when another former county player Martin McElhinney slotted over to make 1-2 to 0-4.

Milford recovered quite well and went back in front courtesy of a McGettigan free and Rory O’Donnell effort from play.

The home maintained that minimum advantage till the break with points from Kane Barrett and McGettigan who finished the match with a personal tally of 0-8. McFadden registered twice for St. Michael’s. That left the hosts ahead 0-8 to 1-4 at the interval.

The visitors had the upper hand in the opening ten minutes of the second half with McFadden (twice), Toye and Kane McGarvey splitting the posts but were only briefly in front as Milford responded through Matthew McLaughlin and another McLaughlin free.

Milfordr registered the next two points thanks to Kane Barrett and a McGettigan free to take a 0-13 to 1-9 lead going into the final quarter. But, then St. Michael’s hit a purple patch hitting four points without reply.

McFadden was on the mark twice along with Toye and Carlos O’Reilly to lead by three points in the dying minutes of normal time. Milford needed a goal to rescue something from the game but failed to carve out a chance capable of testing Oisin Cannon. Christopher Barrett did reduce the deficit to just two but McFadden responded at the other end as St. Michael’s held on quite comfortably for the victory.

Milford: Sean Gallagher; Peter Curran, James Doyle, T J Evesson; Shay Durning, Ronan Docherty, Gavin Grier; Ryan McMahon, Rory O’Donnell (0-1); Matthew McLaughlin (0-1), Christopher Barrett (0-1) Cathal McGettigan (0-8,3f), Conor McHugh, Kane Barrett (0-3), Darragh Black. Sub: Marty Doyle for Black 52.

St Michael’s: Oisin Cannon; Jamie Hunter, Liam Paul Ferry, Ruairi Friel; Stephen Doak, Antoin McFadden, Martin Breslin; Kyle McGarvey (0-1), Ciaran Gallagher; Colin McFadden, Christy Toye (0-2), Carlos O Reilly (0-1); Martin McElhinney (0-1), Colm Anthony McFadden (1-9,4f,1fm), Edward O Reilly. Subs Andrew Kelly for E O’Reilly 43.

Ref: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill).