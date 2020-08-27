Contact

It's all change as Donegal Half Marathon takes place this weekend

Entries still being taken for virtual event

Half marathon

Letterkenny AC runners going well at last year's half marathon as they made their way around New Mills

Reporter:

Ciaran O'Donnell

Entries are still being taken for the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon which is being held over this weekend.

All participants will receive a quality t-shirt and a specially commissioned medal by post. They will also get an e-certificate with their time for completing the 13.1 mile distance.

Around 180 people have entered to date and the organisers are expecting an entry of at least 200 for the event being run in association with the Kernan's Retail Group.

The proceeds from the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon will go towards the purchase of a defibrillator. A donation to fund the provision of an acute stroke unit at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o consultant geriatrician, Professor Ken Mulpeter, will also be made.

“This is the first time the organisers have been involved in putting together a virtual event," race director, Brendan McDaid, commented.

"When we made the decision back in June not to proceed with an actual race because of the Covid-19 restrictions, we were happy to roll out a virtual event to give runners and walkers, based at home and abroad, something to train for. We are delighted with the entry so far,” he added.

“There’s a real international feel to the event, with people entered from Malta, the United States, the UK. We also have a good entry from around the region.”

People can register through the online booking system and there will be a facility to upload their times once they have completed the run. For those not up to the half marathon distance, there’s the option of the 3 x 7K relay event. Over 1,000 took part in last weekend’s RunDonegal Women’s 5K and the organisers are hoping that some of those will be part of the Virtual Donegal Half Marathon this weekend.

The cost to take part is €25.

To register, click on the link below

https://www.njuko.net/donegal- half-virtual/select_ competition

