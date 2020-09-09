Finn Harps v Derry City To Take Place Behind Closed Doors

Contact
As per current government guidelines there will be no spectators permitted at the Finn Harps v Derry City game on Sunday. We regret hugely that fans cannot be present, our supporters are the heartbeat of the club, but the situation is obviously beyond our control.
A spokesperson for the club said:
"We ask all fans not to attempt to gain entry to Finn Park on the day.
We note the meeting that took place between Minister Catherine Martin and the major sports bodies last week and hope that a way forward can be found for supporters to safely return to games."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.