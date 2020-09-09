Finn Harps v Derry City To Take Place Behind Closed Doors

As per current government guidelines there will be no spectators permitted at the Finn Harps v Derry City game on Sunday. We regret hugely that fans cannot be present, our supporters are the heartbeat of the club, but the situation is obviously beyond our control.

A spokesperson for the club said:

"We ask all fans not to attempt to gain entry to Finn Park on the day.

We note the meeting that took place between Minister Catherine Martin and the major sports bodies last week and hope that a way forward can be found for supporters to safely return to games."