Great month for Lifford Strabane Athletic Club

There were a number of excellent performances from Lifford Strabane AC's Hammer throwers at the Throws meet organised by Bernie Callaghan in Stranorlar on Saturday 19th September, 2020.

The outstanding performance from the group was Caoimhe Gallen's 46.30m throw (2.5kg) to take victory in the Girls u14 event with a new personal best.

Brendan O'Donnell went over 60m yet again with a 60.59m throw (7.26kg) to take a good victory in the Senior Men’s event.

Adrienne Gallen had a final round throw of 54.98m (3kg) to win the Girls u18 Hammer.

Jude McCrossan made 48.81m (5kg) look effortless when taking victory in the Boys u18 Hammer ahead of clubmate Cormac O'Donnell in second place with 48.56m (5kg).

Muireann McBride went over 38m (2.5kg) to take second place in the u14 Girls Hammer.

Una O'Donnell and Cora Burns performed well in the Girls u16 Hammer (3kg) to make the top 3.

This event brings the curtain down on the 2020 season which has been a hugely successful one for the Lifford Strabane AC Hammer squad.

Over the past month, the group has made its mark at national and provincial level with an impressive tally of top performances including:

1 National Senior Gold Medal (Brendan O'Donnell), 1 National Senior 4th Place (Adrienne Gallen), 1 National U23 Gold Medal (Brendan O'Donnell), 1 National Junior Silver Medal (Adrienne Gallen), 2 National Junior 4th Places (Áine Marie McBride and Jude McCrossan), 2 N. Ireland and Ulster Senior Gold Medals (Adrienne Gallen and Brendan O'Donnell) 1 N. Ireland and Ulster Senior Silver Medal (Áine Marie McBride), 1 N. Ireland and Ulster U18 Gold Medal (Jude McCrossan), 1 N. Ireland and Ulster U18 Silver Medal (Ross Henderson), 1 N. Ireland and Ulster U17 Gold Medal (Adrienne Gallen), 1 N. Ireland and Ulster U17 Silver Medal (Áine Marie McBride), 2 N. Ireland and Ulster U16 Gold Medals (Cora Burns and Patrick Sweeney), 1 N. Ireland and Ulster U16 Silver Medal (Una O'Donnell), 1 N. Ireland and Ulster U16 Bronze Medal (Emily Neeson), 1 N. Ireland and Ulster U14 Gold Medal (Caoimhe Gallen), 1 N Ireland and Ulster U14 Silver Medal (Muireann McBride).

On the roads Lifford Strabane AC’s leading lady Claire McGuigan coached by Michael McKinney was in action on Sunday 20th September, at the Donegal Athletics 5K 2020 in Letterkenny. This race had a total of 126 finishers with the first 80 finishing under 20 minutes.

The Lifford Strabane AC athlete is renown for her gutsy performances and today was no different. Claire had a fantastic run, finishing in 22nd place overall to take 2nd senior lady finisher in a superb time of 16:38pb, taking a remarkable 16 seconds off her previous personal best time!! Excellent running Claire. Congratulations on your new personal best and race placing.

Well done to all athletes and their coaches on such impressive results. Everyone at the club are extremely proud of your achievements.

Club training has resumed with club coaches and members abiding to the Covid19 guidelines and precautions.

Membership fees are now due for this term. New members welcomed.