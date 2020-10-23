DONEGAL V KERRY: Can Donegal deprive Kerry of their 21st National League title?

The challenge is clear for Kerry – beat Donegal in Austin Stack Park on Saturday and the Allianz League Division 1 title is theirs for a 21st time. The other three games are on Sunday and will only impact on the destination of the title if Kerry lose or draw on Saturday. There is lots to play for at the other end of the table and in the other three divisions too, with promotion and relegation places to be decided.

FOUR IN WITH A CHANCE TO LAND TITLE

Saturday (2.0): Kerry v Donegal, Tralee; Sunday (2.0): Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium; Mayo v Tyrone, Castlebar; Monaghan v Meath, Clones.

Kerry (9pts) know that a win over Donegal (7pts) will secure the title but defeat would open the door for Dublin and Galway (both on 8pts), who meet in Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

If Kerry lose, the winners of Dublin v Galway would take the title. It would be a four-way tie at the top if Donegal beat Kerry and Dublin and Galway drew, in which case scoring difference would decide the title.

Kerry and Donegal did not meet in last year’s Allianz League but did clash in the ‘Super 8s’, with the game ending level. Dublin beat Galway by 11 points in last year’s League.

At the other end of the table, Meath, who have lost all six games, are already doomed to relegation and will be joined by Mayo (5pts), Monaghan (5pts) or Tyrone (6pts).

Mayo and Tyrone meet in Castlebar while Monaghan host Meath in Clones.

Mayo beat Tyrone by six points in last year’s Allianz League. Monaghan and Meath last met in the League (Div 2) in 2014 when the Ulster men won by 12 points.

DIVISION 1 RESULTS

Round 1: Dublin 1-19 Kerry 1-19; Donegal 0-19 Mayo 2-13; Galway 1-14 Monaghan 0-16; Tyrone 1-14 Meath 1-9.

Round 2: Dublin 1-11 Mayo 0-8; Kerry 1-15 Galway 2-11 Monaghan 1-12 Tyrone 0-11; Donegal 3-8 Meath 0-7.

Round 3: Dublin 1-15 Monaghan 1-15; Mayo 1-9 Meath 2-5; Galway 2-8 Donegal 2-7; Tyrone 0-14 Kerry 0-13.

Round 4: Dublin 1-15 Donegal 1-14; Kerry 1-19 Meath 2-13; Galway 2-25 Tyrone 0-12; Monaghan 2-16 Mayo 0-13.

Round 5: Kerry 1-14 Mayo 1-13; Tyrone 1-10 Dublin 1-7; Galway 1-14 Meath 1-12; Donegal 2-12 Monaghan 0-8.

Round 6: Dublin 1-20 Meath 0-19; Kerry 0-17 Monaghan 0-14 Donegal 2-17 Tyrone 2-13; Mayo 3-23 Galway 0-17.

Round 7: October 24: Kerry v Donegal; October 25: Galway v Dublin; Mayo v Tyrone; Monaghan v Meath.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE ROLL OF HONOUR

20 – Kerry (1928-29-31-32-59-61-63-69-71-72-73-74-77-82-84-97-2004-2006-2009-2017)

13 – Dublin (1953-55-58-76-78-87-91-93-2013-2014-2015-2016-2018)

12 – Mayo (1934-35-36-37-38-39-41-49-54-70-2001-2019)

7 – Meath (1933-46-51-75-88-90-94)

8 – Cork (1952-56-80-89-99-2010-2011-2012)

6 – Derry (1947-92-95-96-2000-2008)

4 – Down (1960-62-68-83)

4 – Galway (1940-57-65-81)

3 – New York (1950-64-67)

2 – Laois (1927-86)

2 – Tyrone (2002-2003)

1 – Armagh (2005)

1 – Cavan (1948)

1 – Longford (1966)

1 – Monaghan (1985)

1 – Offaly (1998)

1 – Roscommon (1979)

1 – Donegal (2007)