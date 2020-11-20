Donegal Ladies GAA are looking for a new manager for 2021 to succeed Maxi Curran.

Maxi has taken up a coaching appointment with Gaoth Dobhair GAA Club. He has led the Ladies for the last number of years, winning Ulster titles.

The Donegal Ladies were unlucky this year, going down narrowly to All-Ireland champions Dublin in their first game in Kingspan Breffni Park, with the difference being a freak Dublin goal.

Donegal defeated Waterford in their other championship game last weekend, but it was not enough as Dublin had defeated Waterford the previous week and that meant that they topped the group and qualified for the All-Ireland semi-final.

Donegal Ladies have been among the top four or five teams in the country for some time now.

Applications for the manager position is open until midnight December 4th. (See application form)