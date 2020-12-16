Ardara GAA granted planning permission to construct new building with gym and training room

Contact
The old dressing rooms at Ardara GAA grounds
Ardara GAA club has been granted planning permission by Donegal Co. Council to demolish part of its existing changing room building and to construct a new two storey extension which will include a gym and training room.
Planning officials have given the green light for the project within the past week, subject to two conditions.
If there is no appeal to An Bord Pleanala within the specified time period, final approval will then come into force to enable the club to proceed.
The planning approval is valid for five years.
Ardara secretary, Mary Kelly, said it was important to keep planning for the future with new blood coming in every year.
"We will be knocking down the end of the old dressing rooms, the referees' room and building a two-storey L shaped building which will house a gymnasium on the bottom floor and a training area on top. It will also have toilets and shower facility.
"As for our main development we hope to do a lot of the work by voluntary labour, which thankfully, we have in great supply.
"Back in the day the Kieran Keeneys used the sand dunes in Sandfield but the modern way is the gym," said Ms Kelly.
