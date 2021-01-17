Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal athlete prepares to take part in world record bid

Event will be streamed live

Donegal athlete prepares to take part in world record bid

Caitriona Jennings. Photo: Letterkenny AC

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Donegal athlete will attempt to break the women’s world record time for a 100k in in the United States next week.

Letterkenny AC member Caitriona Jennings will participate in a multi-national assault on the world record on Saturday, January 23rd.

She will taking part in the HOKA'S  Project Carbon X 2: an attempt to break the 100K world record by HOKA athletes around the world wearing the Carbon X 2 footwear. 

Headlined by HOKA US athletes Jim Walmsley and Camille Herron, HOKA EMEA athletes Elov Olsson and Caitriona Jennings, and HOKA Japan athletes Aiko Kanematsu and Yoshiki Otsuka, over three dozen athletes from across the globe will successively attempt the record from China, Japan and the Phoenix, Arizona area at on January 23.

Olsson and Jennings are joining the US athletes in Arizona. Phoenix is 7 hours behind Ireland.

The U.S. event will be live streamed for free at hokaoneone.com and the Japan event will be live streamed for free at hokaoneone.jp.

The current men's 100K world record is 6:09:14 – 5 minutes, 56.5 seconds-per-mile pace for 62.2 miles – set by Japan's Nao Kazami in 2018; the women's mark is 6:33:11, set by Japan's Tomoe Abe in 2000.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie