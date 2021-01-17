Donegal athlete prepares to take part in world record bid

A Donegal athlete will attempt to break the women’s world record time for a 100k in in the United States next week.

Letterkenny AC member Caitriona Jennings will participate in a multi-national assault on the world record on Saturday, January 23rd.

She will taking part in the HOKA'S Project Carbon X 2: an attempt to break the 100K world record by HOKA athletes around the world wearing the Carbon X 2 footwear.

Headlined by HOKA US athletes Jim Walmsley and Camille Herron, HOKA EMEA athletes Elov Olsson and Caitriona Jennings, and HOKA Japan athletes Aiko Kanematsu and Yoshiki Otsuka, over three dozen athletes from across the globe will successively attempt the record from China, Japan and the Phoenix, Arizona area at on January 23.

Olsson and Jennings are joining the US athletes in Arizona. Phoenix is 7 hours behind Ireland.

The U.S. event will be live streamed for free at hokaoneone.com and the Japan event will be live streamed for free at hokaoneone.jp.

The current men's 100K world record is 6:09:14 – 5 minutes, 56.5 seconds-per-mile pace for 62.2 miles – set by Japan's Nao Kazami in 2018; the women's mark is 6:33:11, set by Japan's Tomoe Abe in 2000.