Knockout blow for Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley's return to the ring

Jason Quigley's return to the ring has been postponed
Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley’s planned February 13 fight with Shane Mosley Jnr has been cancelled due to a recent illness.
Quigley is now working with his teams at Golden Boy Promotions and Sheer Sports Management to arrange a new date.
“I’m disappointed that my fight has had to be called off,” Quigley said.
“The plan is to get back into the ring in April.
“I’ll recover now and then continue on with what has been a brilliant training camp to date.
“This is only a minor delay to what will be a very memorable and busy year for me.”
