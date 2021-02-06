Here's your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

Contact
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 6
GOLF
SAUDI INTERNATIONAL
SKY SPORTS, 9.30AM
SOCCER
ASTON VILLA V ARSENAL
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM
HORSE RACING
DUBLIN RACING FESTIVAL
RTE 2, 1PM
RUGBY
ITALY V FRANCE
VIRGIN MEDIA 1, 1.30PM
RUGBY
ENGLAND V SCOTLAND
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 4.45PM
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 7
GOLF
SAUDI INTERNATIONAL
SKY SPORTS, 9.30AM
HORSE RACING
DUBLIN RACING FESTIVAL
RTE 2, 1.30PM
SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
RUGBY
WALES V IRELAND
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 2PM
NFL SUPERBOWL
BUCCANEERS V CHIEFS
SKY SPORTS, BBC, 11PM
