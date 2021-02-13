On the ball...Donegal punter scores as bet lands win of more than €10,000

Contact
A punter in County Donegal is toasting their football knowledge after a clean sweep of predictions triggered a tasty five-figure reward.
The anonymous customer struck a confident €100 accumulator on their BoyleSports account, predicting outcomes across five matches in Saturday’s English football action.
Leicester City’s late turnaround against Liverpool started the winning sequence of events at 7/2, while both teams to score selections landed in Reading v Millwall (Evens), Huddersfield v Wycombe (20/23) and Sunderland v Doncaster (Evens). Underdogs Burnley didn’t disappoint either at 2/1 as they cruised to a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace.
The sensational results meant all five selections had landed and when the lucky punter logged back into their account, their stake had transformed into a mega €10,095.65.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “This was a stunning handful of selections from one of our Donegal customers and hats off to them for calling them all right. It was a great shout and now they’re €10,095.65 richer, so we hope they enjoy the winnings.”
