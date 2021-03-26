On-loan signing Shanley enjoying first taste of League of Ireland football

Ryan Shanley got his first taste of League of Ireland football on Saturday night, and he liked what he saw.

It probably helped that his new team got off to a good start with what he said was a thoroughly deserved win over Bohs in Ballybofey.

The striker, on loan from Hibs, had to make-do with a place on the Finn Harps bench, but he was happy to come on in the second half to play his part in the 1-0 victory.

“I was hoping to get a chance to get on and show them what I can do,” he said.

“It was really good I thought. Obviously it was great to get three points

“We worked so hard to get the three points especially against a really good team like Bohs. They have got a lot of good players, but I thought we deserved it.”

The move to Ballybofey marks a new beginning for the 20 year old who made just one first team appearance with Hibs before going out on loan to Kelty Hearts last December.

However, once the Lowland League in Scotland was suspended because of Covid-19, Shanley found himself back at his parent club again.

Eventually it was a conversation with Kosovar Sadicki that prompted the move to Donegal.

“At the start I was a bit unsure what to do,” Shanley said.

“But I spoke to Kos and he said to come ahead, it’ll do you the world of good. I thought, I have nothing to lose and I came on over.

“So far it’s been great. It’s been good craic. The lads are all very nice and they’ve been very welcoming.”

On first impressions, Shanley looks to have hit the ground running. His introduction in the early stages of the second half against Bohs saw him offer another option in attack and he also had claims for a penalty waved away when he went down in the area as Harps pushed for a second.

An injury to another new signing Conor Barry, may prompt Ollie Horgan to go with Shanley from the start at Oriel Park tomorrow night.

In the meantime, the player is keen to play his part in helping Harps continue their good start.

“We are going to push as high as we can up the table,” he said.

“We have a lot of good boys here.”

And he’s well aware that Harps face another difficult test against Dundalk.

“Them and Shamrock Rovers, I’ve heard a lot about them,” he said.

“They’ve been in Europe and are the teams to beat.”