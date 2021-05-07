Donegal boxer Brett McGinty to return to the ring later this month

Contact
Brett McGinty in action against Jan Ardon
Donegal professional fighter Brett McGinty is set to return to the ring later this month.
As part of the Sam Eggington Carlos Molina Middleweight Championship fight bill, McGinty will enter the ring for a second time in his pro career against Josh Hodgins in a four round bout on Saturday, May 22 in Coventry's Skydome Arena.
In December, Brett beat Jan Ardon after a lengthy wait to start life in the pro ranks due to the pandemic while 30 year old Hodgins has lost both of his fights since turning pro.
