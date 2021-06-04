Three Donegal international call ups

Following a three year hiatus, Greencastle's Roma McLaughlin has been recalled to the Republic of Ireland ladies squad for the upcoming friendly games with Iceland.

Letterkenny's Ciara Grant also received a call up.

The pair join Milford's Amber Barrett, who has had a successful season with Köln in Germany.

Grant, who has done exceptionally well at Shelbourne, has 15 International Caps and McLaughlin has five.

McLaughlin was recently selected on the Division 1 Women’s Soccer All-America Third Team for the second successive year after helping Central Connecticut State University retain the NEC Women’s Soccer Championship.

The squad flies Reykjavik on Monday, June 6 for the games on Friday, June 11 and Tuesday, June 15.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad:



Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Unattached), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Éabha O’Mahony (Cork City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (Unattached), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne)