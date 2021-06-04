"The Donegal players have put their necks on the line"

A leading Mica campaigner has expressed 'huge respect and gratitude' to the Donegal senior men's team for their emphatic show of support for their plight this week - and is now urging the Donegal County Board to do the same.

A photo was released on Friday showing Declan Bonner, the players and coaching staff standing behind two '100% Redress' signs.

Donegal assistant manager Paul McGonigle posted the picture to his Facebook account along with a statement that read, "Donegal Senior Gaelic Footballers fully support our friends, families, businesses and communities in seeking a 100% Redress Scheme."

Paddy Diver, who spearheads the '100% Redress NO LESS!!' group, provided the squad with the banners.

He told Donegal Live: "I am totally over the moon. The players have been for the people of Donegal all along; they have been for the ordinary man and woman in the street.

"I just want to give them a massive big clap. They have put their necks on the line."

Two weeks ago, a representative of the '100% Redress' group spoke to a member of the Donegal County Board asking for placards of support to be placed behind the goal in MacCumhaill Park, but was told it couldn't be done.

It is believed the board member he approached did not raise the matter at an executive meeting as it was their understanding that such placards would be in breach of GAA regulations that prohibit the endorsement of any political messages.

Said Mr Diver: "Maybe the Donegal County Board will think about putting some signs up now that the players themselves have taken this step.

"Fair dues to every single one of those players - they have done the decent thing."