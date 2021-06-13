Dublin are happy with what they have got from league - Mick Galvin

Dublin selector Mick Galvin firmly rejected any notions that this affair was little more than a challenge match, as outgunned Donegal staged a late rally to make the scoreline slightly more respectable.

And he added that Dublin would have liked to have the chance to play in a League final, but that was not possible.

“I am not sure how this has happened and obviously we would like to have played a final.

“It is what it is and how it came to this I don’t know but I am happy with what we got out of the League.”

He said: “We got some new players, and we got a look at a lot of players, and we are surely but slowly getting players back up to championship pace and we did not pick up too many injuries.

“Bar John Small’s injury we are fairly injury free.”

When asked when Stephen Cluxton would be back in action, he said: “He was playing with his club tonight as did the four other lads who did not travel with us.

“We will be expecting Stephen to be ready for the championship.

“You would be concerned a bit but the internal games should bring us up to speed for the championship.”

When asked about Donegal being “defensive” in the first 20 minutes he said that Dublin knew what Donegal were good at.

“So, we put a bit more speed into our game.”

And he admitted that both sides got men behind the ball when they were not in possession.

But he was adamant that this was no challenge match.

“No, we prepared really well for it.

“We were playing in a league semi-final and that is what we prepared for.

“It is a National semi-final so we really prepared for it.

“People were saying it had the feel of a challenge match, but it certainly did not have that feel looking from the line.

“Maybe so and if it was, it was certainly not our intention.”

So what has Galvin learned as a coach over the past few years?

“It is a very much player driven group and a very experienced backroom team, so it was not all that difficult.

“Having said that we will be delighted to get our manager back and our job was to have the ship sailing as smoothly as we could.

“I think we are in a decent place now and we are really looking forward to getting Dessie (Farrell) back into the group.

"I think he is due back on July 1, three days before the Leinster Championship”.