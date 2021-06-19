FREE COMPETITION: One lucky golfer will get to play with one of the worlds top golfers at the Irish Open

With the Irish Open set to kick off on Thursday July 1, organisers are calling on golfers from Donegal to try their luck and be the lucky person selected to play in this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro Am at Mount Juliet Estate on June 30, when Coronas singer Danny O’Reilly, Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid, impressionist Conor ‘Sketches’ Moore, Today FM broadcaster Dermot Whelan, and Kilkenny hurling legends DJ Carey and Henry Shefflin will all tee it up in the curtain-raiser.

Mount Juliet Estate will provide the stunning backdrop to the 2021 edition of the island of Ireland’s national open, where Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell will all compete for their national title.

To enter the competition at ET.Golf/IrelandProAm, all you have to do is answer a question, fill in your details and be available on June 30. The competition opens today (Wednesday June 16), and closes next Wednesday (June 23).

Taking part in this year’s Pro Am is impressionist Conor ‘Sketches’ Moore.

He said: “I’ve been getting the practice in over the last few weeks in preparation for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. It’s been a strange year so I’m very excited to get down to Mount Juliet and have a bit of craic. It’s what it’s all about.”

Also taking part in the Pro Am, hurling legend Henry Shefflin said: “I’ve recently been announced as an ambassador of the golf academy at Mount Juliet Estate. The course is beautiful and being asked to play amongst the professionals in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am is a huge honour and a challenge but something I’m very much looking forward to.”

Tickets for the pilot Government event have now sold out. To be the first to hear ticket and event news for 2022, fans can register interest at ET.GOLF/DDFIO2021