Moville fight back to earn draw with Letterkenny Gaels in Division 3

Moville kicked three points in the last five minutes to earn a draw in this entertaining encounter in Carrick Field on Saturday evening past in the second game of the Yes Chef Catering Division 3 League.

Cormac Cannon opened the scoring for the visitors before Ciaran Diver responded to level for the seasiders. Cannon converted another for the Gaels before Declan Diver finished a good move to the net for a vital score.

Midfielder Pauric Skelly and Ciaran Diver increased the home side advantage before Ryan Graham, with a free, Cannon and Sean McDonagh reduced the deficit to the minimum. Michael Barr and the influential Malachy McDermott pointed before referee Trevor Maloney called for the break - Moville 1-5 Letterkenny Gaels 0-5.

The Glebe men hit back in the second half with a point from Cannon before substitution, Conor Cullen, finished to the net. Graham converted a 45’ on 10 minutes before McDermott pointed for Moville to leave the Gaels with a one point advantage. Kevin Langan 13th min and Diarmuid O Cathail 21st min increased the visitors advantage. Ciaran Diver, with two, and McDermott levelled matters for Moville before the final whistle.

Moville: D Doherty; J McBride, M Braksis, J Henry; E Hegarty, E Faulkner, D Diver(1-0), M McDermott(0-3), P Skelly(0-1),E Gillen C Diver(0-4), M Leech, J Lafferty C Hegarty, M Barr(0-1).

Letterkenny Gaels:. R Graham(0-2), K Kilkenny, N Diver, L McAlary, D O Cathail(0-1), D Hunter, B Diver, O McElhinney, B Gallagher, A Diver, C Cannon(0-4), S McDonagh(0-1), C Walker, K Langan(0-1), C Kilfeather. C Cullen(1-0) for O McElhinney, P Doherty for A Diver.



Referee: Trevor Maloney (Buncrana)