Naomh Conaill impress again - this time against Gaoth Dobhair

Niall Friel of Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill's Brendan McDyer
Naomh Conaill made it two wins from two games with a six points win over Gaoth Dobhair this afternoon in Davy Brennan Memorial Park.
Naomh Conaill 1-13 Gaoth Dobhair 1-7
The winners, who also had a six point win over Kilcar, last weekend in the opening round, pulled away in the final quarter to claim the points.
The game had been pretty even up to that. Naomh Conaill led three points at half-time, 1-5 to 1-2. Brendan McDyer posted a goal and two points for the locals with Kevin McGettigan, Charles McGuinness and Kieran Gallagher also getting their names on the score sheet.
Fionnan Coyle, hit the Gaoth Dobhair goal with Michael Carroll and Eamon Collum knocking over the points.
Naomh Conaill: Stephen McGrath; Kevin McGettigan (0-1), Jason Campbell, Hugh Gallagher; A J Gallagher, Anthony Thompson, Marty Boyle; Caolan McGill, Ciaran Brennan; Conor Roarty, Leo McLoone, Seamus Corcoran; Brendan McDyer (1-3,1f), Charles McGuinness (0-4,2f,1’45) Ciaran Brennan (0-2). Subs: Odhran Doherty (0-2) for U Doherty (31); Daniel Gildea (0-1) for Boyle (39); Robbie McDonnell For Corcoran (58); Cian Doherty for C Brennan 62.
Gaoth Dobhair: Christopher Sweeney; Ryan Kelly, Gary McFadden, James O’Baoill (0-1); Seaghan Ferry, Eamonn McGee, Niall Friel; Peter McGee, Michael Carroll (0-1,1f); Cian Mulligan, Sean Doherty, Naoise O’Baoill; Fionnan Coyle (1-0), Eamon Collum (0-3), Ethan Harkin (0-1, 1f). Subs: Gavin McBride (0-2, 2f) for Harkin (half-time); Harkin for G McBride (46).
Referee: Jimmy White (Killybegs).
