Naomh Columba snatch a late win over MacCumhaill's

Aaron Doherty
Naomh Columba chalked up their first home win with this afternoon’s narrow win over Sean MacCumhaill's in Pairc Na nGaeil.
Naomh Columba 0-15 Sean MacCumhaill's 1-11
It took an Aaron Doherty free three minutes into injury to finally separate the two sides in a tit for tat game that was close from the first whistle to the last.
Doherty once again top scored for the hometeam with an impressive 0-9, six of them from frees.
A Darren O’Leary goal eight minutes into the tie helped Sean MacCumhaill's to a three points half-time lead. The boys from the Twin Towns led 1-6 to 0-6 at the interval.
And the Finnsiders looked like they had clinched at least one point and a share of the spoils. But Naomh Columba who have dropped two home points already this season refused to buckle and Doherty came to the rescue with his late strike.
Naomh Columba: Padraig Byrne; Phillip McNern, Phillip Doherty Barry Car; Eric Carr, Michael McGuire,Pauric Ward; Kevin McNern, Fionn Gallagher; Ryan McNern Aaron Doherty (0-9, 6f), Lanty Molloy (0-3); Ronan Gillespie (0-1), Christopher Byrne (0-2,1m), David O’ Donnell. Subs: Declan McGuire and Pauric Cunningham.
Sean MacCumhaill's: Jamie Bell; Cian Mulligan, Ronan McMenamin, Christopher Gallagher, Chad Mcsorley (0-3); Joseph Boyle, Adam Lynch; Gavin Gallagher, Ryan Duffy, Gary Wilson (0-1); Martin O’Reilly (0-1), Steven O’Reilly, Jamie Keegan, Darren O’ Leary (1-6,3f), Carl Dunnion. Subs: Aaron Kelly and Steven Mulligan
Referee: Connie Doherty (Naomh Conaill)
