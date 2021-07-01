Former Coláiste Cholmcille student Keogh signs in at Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers have signalled their intent to maintain their SSE Airtricity Premier Division challenge with the signing of former Republic of Ireland underage captain Seamas Keogh.



Keogh's mother is Catherine (nee Timoney) from Castle Street in Donegal. He is from Grange, Co Sligo, and went to school in Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon, where his father Jimmy was principal.



The former Benbulben FC player has signed from Southampton on a contract until the end of the 2022 season, having signed as a professional with the south coast Premier League side in 2019.



The 19-year-old is now stranger to the Showgrounds and has been training with Rovers this month and should be available, pending international clearance, for this weekend’s match with Longford Town.



Speaking to the Sligo Rovers website, Keogh spoke of his delight at his return to the Bit O’Red colours: “I grew up going to The Showgrounds every week so to be able to say I’m a first-team player is a fantastic feeling and a dream come true. It brings a lot of pride to me and my family so I’m delighted. It’s a great group as you can see by the results.



“Southampton was brilliant. I gained massive experience being over there at such a young age and played with some brilliant players. I really enjoyed my time there. I’m back now and I’m here to focus every day in training to make myself and the team better.



“The lads I used to play with in the Under-15s, the likes of Niall Morahan, Mark Byrne, Darren Collins, Scott Lynch, are all in the first-team squad for a while. Jason Devaney has been part of the squad this year too.



“There’s some older and younger lads too who were above and below me. It’s good to see of course and it speaks a lot for the team we had back then. It shows Sligo Rovers and the area is producing good players.”