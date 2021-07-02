St Eunan's comfortably dispose of Aodh Ruadh in Donegal SHL

O'Donnell Park played host to St Eunan's win over Aodh Ruadh in the Donegal SHL
St Eunan’s may have been minus Sean McVeigh, Conor O’Grady and Kevin Kealy-but they still had too much power and panache for an outgunned Aodh Ruadh side in O’Donnell Park.
St Eunan’s 2-19
Aodh Ruadh 0-6
The losers were also down a few, but are struggling to regain the excellent form they showed in their opening match against Burt.
But, the Letterkenny leads were never unduly troubled and set their seal on matters from the off.
They led by 2-11 to 0-5 at the break
Paul O’Donnell and Matt Ahern grabbed the goals for Eunan’s in a one-sided first half with Oisin Rooney getting the bulk of the loser’s scores.
They could only manage a single point in the second half as the winners cantered home at their ease.
Daire Ó’ Maoiléidigh hit some fine points from frees for Eunan’s and Ryan Hilferty was also on target for the winners.
Russel Forde hit some fine points for the winners whose much bigger target is the championship.
Meanwhile on a less satisfactory note for the promotion of hurling, both the Buncrana V Sean MacCumhaill’s and the Dungloe V Carndonagh fixtures did not take place.
