St Eunan's comfortably dispose of Aodh Ruadh in Donegal SHL

St Eunan's comfortably dispose of Aodh Ruadh in Donegal SHL

O'Donnell Park played host to St Eunan's win over Aodh Ruadh in the Donegal SHL

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

St Eunan’s may have been minus Sean McVeigh, Conor O’Grady and Kevin Kealy-but they still had too much power and panache for an outgunned Aodh Ruadh side in O’Donnell Park. 

St Eunan’s 2-19
Aodh Ruadh 0-6 

The losers were also down a few, but are struggling to regain the excellent form they showed in their opening match against Burt. 

But, the Letterkenny leads were never unduly troubled and set their seal on matters from the off. 

They led by 2-11 to 0-5 at the break 

Paul O’Donnell and Matt Ahern grabbed the goals for Eunan’s in a one-sided first half with Oisin Rooney getting the bulk of the loser’s scores. 

They could only manage a single point in the second half as the winners cantered home at their ease. 

Daire Ó’ Maoiléidigh hit some fine points from frees for Eunan’s and Ryan Hilferty was also on target for the winners. 

Russel Forde hit some fine points for the winners whose much bigger target is the championship. 

Meanwhile on a less satisfactory note for the promotion of hurling, both the Buncrana V Sean MacCumhaill’s and the Dungloe V Carndonagh fixtures did not take place.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie