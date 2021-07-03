Round-up: Mayo's Conor Gallagher is an impressive winner of the Donegal Ultra 555

Conor Gallagher from Castlebar
Conor Gallagher, Lorraine Mullarkey and Sean Hernon won the respective men’s, ladies and unsupported categories at the Ultra Donegal 555 which ran into the early hours of Saturday morning.
Castlebar, Co Mayo native, Gallagher, a student at UCD whose grandmother grew up near the foot of Mamore Gap, is a previous winner of the Errigal International Youth Tour and finished the gruelling circuit in a time of 17:49:21. Julian Pedraza was second in 19:10:10, with Conor Meehan from Donegal Bay Cycling Club third in 19:34:05.
Mullarkey, from Emyvale Cycling Club in Monaghan made it back to Letterkenny in a time of 21:20:49 to win the ladies event. Second place went to Fermanagh’s Vanessa Fursden in 21:50:46.
Hernon topped the unsupported category, in 22:01:51.
Team Lilac, made up of Pol McKeown and Alan Glendinning, in18:56:06, won the two-person team, while Evelyn Donnelly and her son Joe Doherty were the first mixed team to finish.
Tir Chonaill GAP with David Mc Kelvey, Luke Cape, Jamie Meehan, Ronan Harper were first in the four-person. They were followed home by another local team, Team Errigal - Shaun McDaid, Damien Holian, Troy Hegarty, Kevin Holian.
