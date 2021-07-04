Four Masters win well against Naomh Colmcille

Four Masters win well against Naomh Colmcille

Four Masters had nine points to spare against Naomh Colmcille

Youthful Four Masters had a morale-boosting win over a well depleted Naomh Colmcille side in a game that had two great goals and a thunder and lightning finale. 

Four Masters 2-14
Naomh Colmcille 1-8 

The winners were never really troubled and were well worth their half-time lead of 2-7 to 1-4. The first Masters goal was lucky as impressive centre forward Shay Traver’s shot dipped wickedly under Naomh Colmcille keeper Matthew Whoriskey in the 11th minute.  

But, 30 seconds later Naomh Colmcille’s best player Daniel Clarke played a neat one two with his midfielder Keenan Diver before rifling a left-footed rocket to the roof of the Masters net.  

Masters lead was cut to 1-2 to 1-1-but that was as close as Naomh Colmcille got to their south Donegal rivals. 

The home side’s second goal came from a truly sublime over the top pass from the languid Killian Faulkner which left the in-rushing Darren Doherty with a simple flick to the net. That was the defining score and Masters had pretty much total control of matters thereafter.  

It did not get any better for the losers in the second half as the heavens opened and Faulkner, Travers and Doherty continued to tack on the scores. 

The losers never gave up and such was their depletion that they had to bring on Eddie Gillespie who is due to get married next Saturday. 

They only have six of that successful Ulster title winning Junior side of a few years ago and they lost Hugh O’Donnell to a second yellow card today. 

Four Masters: Martin Cassidy; Cathal Canavan, Eoghan Curley, B P Gallagher; Aidan McHugh,, Dylan Kennedy, Cathal Feeney; Patrick Reid (0-1), Leo McHugh: Darren Doherty (1-4), Shay Tarvers (1-3), Oran Quinn; Cian Hegarty (0-2), Killian Faulkner (0-31f), Sean Meehan (0-1). Subs: Ryan Hegarty for Cathal Canavan (53 inj),James McHugh for Oran Quinn (58) 

 Naomh Colmcille: Matthew Whoriskey; Jason Fitzpatrick, Michael Friel; Marty Devenney; Hugh O’Donnell, Oran Hilley (0-1), John Fullerton; Keenan Diver (0-1), Daniel Clarke (1-42f); Gavin McGee, Gerry Casey, Eoin Barr; Shane Monaghan (0-1,mark), Willie Gillespie (0-1f), Sean Bond. Subs; Eddie Gillespie for Sean Bond (51), Sean Bond for Shane Monaghan (57) 

 Referee: Eugene MacHale (Bundoran) 

 

