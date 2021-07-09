Donegal U-20 manager Duffy: 'We defended heroically at the end'

It was with a mixture of elation and relief that happy Donegal boss Gary Duffy greeted this eventual hard- fought victory over a tenacious Tyrone outfit in Healy Park.



Inspirational Donegal team captain Rory O’Donnell’s attempted clearance was intercepted, and Tyrone centre forward Rory Donnelly eventually found the net.



This came immediately after another loss of possession which reduced the deficit to Donegal 1-10 Tyrone 1-8.

The momentum was with the Red Hands, but O’Donnell showed real leadership as Donegal hung on for a thoroughly deserved victory, 1-12 to 1-9.



“Yes, I thought we showed great resilience out there and we gave away a goal which brought them right back into it and they are the reigning Ulster champions,” Duffy said.



“But the main thing is that we saw it out with good game management, and they defended heroically at the end”.

But they were also helped by a superb stop from keeper Daithi Roberts and four Tyrone wides.



In reality the Red Hands were well beaten, and Donegal will be sweating on talisman Shane O’Donnell who had to come off with a “pull” in his leg.



“I thought our lads showed good composure and put their bodies on the line for their county and I repeat that these lads have a passion for Donegal and have a real desire for Donegal. Down the final straight we showed the greater desire,” Duffy added.



When asked about Shane O’Donnell’s injury, the manager said: "This is the second week on the trot and Shane always puts up a lot of miles on the clock. He is an outstanding player, and he was feeling a pull on his leg and he was taken off as a precaution and we will be assessing him. Shane had a massive game, and he is a big player for us”.



But the key score for Donegal was a well-worked goal in the eighth minute when Eoin Dowling sublimely finished off a six man move to coolly slot Donegal into a lead they never lost.



“Yes I thought we started off a bit nervously and hit a few hasty wides, but the goal settled us down and it gave us a platform to kick on,” Duffy said. "But this was a massive physical battle against a very powerful well developed Tyrone side.

“Yes, our diamond worked very hard and they scored 1-5 between them.



“They worked the ball through, and we have the big men in the right place. But the lads worked hard during the lockdown and have built themselves up. There are 24 changes between the teams from last year. But Tyrone had the upper hand on us in this age group for a few years, so it was nice to get one over on them tonight.



And he saluted keeper Daithi Roberts who pulled off two great saves: “Daithi Roberts is our clutch and he really drives us on and he is a key player and has a big future ahead of him.”