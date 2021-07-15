GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around Donegal

Gleann Fhinne

Lotto winning numbers for the 6th of July are 1-8-5-7-6-2-3-4. Ciaran Brady wins €60. Jackpot for 13th of July is €3700.

U16 Girls had a great win in Ballintra on Tuesday night. Well done to all involved

Well done to the minor boys who had a hard fought draw against Glenswilly on Tuesday night last. Final score Glenfin 1.13 Glenswilly 1.13.

The U14 girls had mixed fortunes in their opening two league games They lost to Naomh Padraig, Muff on Thursday but had a great away win to Naomh Colmcille on Saturday.

The seniors and reserves played Naomh Columba on Saturday evening. The seniors had a great victory winning in the end by two points on a score of Glenfin 1.13, Naomh Columba 1.11.

The club would like to thank the Naomh Columba Physio Eliane Perseval for her assistance in caring for Hugh Foy when he got injured during the reserve match on Saturday evening and also wish Hugh a speedy recovery.

Both the seniors and reserves are away to Dungloe next weekend.

The ladies recorded another fine win in Moville on Sunday morning. Final score Moville 4.17 Glenfin 9.11. The ladies have no game next weekend but are home to Termon the following Sunday the 25th of July at 10.30am

The club would like to thank Hugh Boyle Power Flushing for sponsoring gym equipment for the ladies’ teams

Up Coming Fixtures

U12 Girls Playing at home V Naomh Ultan on Thursday the 15th at 6pm

CLG Gleann Fhinne would like to wish the County Senior Ladies and Senior Men the best of luck next weekend in their championship fixtures. The ladies take on Galway in Sligo on Saturday. Throw in at 4.00pm. Then on Sunday the Senior Men take on Tyrone at 1.45pm in Brewster Park, Enniskillen in the Ulster Senior Championship semi-final.

Naomh Brid

Lotto: Congratulations to Chris Mc Auley the winner of the lotto Jackpot of €5950. Denise Mc Cafferty accepted the winnings on his behalf. Next week’s jackpot in €1000

Next week’s draw will take place next Monday evening at 8.30pm in the clubhouse.

Seniors: Our senior men travelled to Naomh Colmcille on Saturday evening for a vital league match but as throw-in approached there was no sign of our opponents and the game was cancelled.

The lads now play at home this Saturday at 5:30 against Red Hughs in a crunch league game we’re 2 points is crucial. Reserve game will follow at 7pm throw in.

Huge thanks to Eddie Walsh & Sons Craft Butchers who have generously sponsored new jerseys for our seniors men

Our U15’s started the league campaign yesterday evening away to Killybegs, unfortunately we came up short with final score N.Bríd 4.8 Killybegs 4.9

Killybegs started strong and lead 2.6 to 1.1 at half time, the second half Naomh Bríd upped their game and 3 well taken goals by the towering Jamie Anderson and some fantastic points taken by Naomh Bríd brought them 2pts in front with only ten minutes to go, Killybegs came back with a goal and two points & Naomh Bríd had the last 2pts of the game and a very narrow wide at the end that could have made it a draw.

However the lads must be congratulated on a very passionate display against a very strong Killybegs outfit.

This is the first team in many years that has represented the club at Div 1 Level at underage and whilst they may find the Div challenging we are confident it will help their development as players in the future Next up is N.Bríd v Ardara next Friday 7.30pm, Pairc N. Bríd.

Our U13s played Bundoran on Monday even and had comprehensive victory with some great team play and scores, they now play away to Naomh Columba next Monday at 7:30pm

Raffle Winners: Congratulations to our two raffle winners Anne Marie Monaghan (dyson hair wrap) and David Mullaney (PS5).

St Naul's

Slotto draw results from 11/07/2021. The numbers drawn were 6 4 7 2 5 1 3. There was no winner of this week's jackpot. The Consolation prize of €80 goes to Mary Mc Brearty.

U9s host Naomh Brid on Saturday 17th at 11.30am

U11s host Naomh Conaill Tuesday 13th at 6pm

U13s had a great win on Monday evening when they hosted Naomh Mhuire. They are away to Four Masters (B) this Monday 12th at 7.30pm.

U15s won well against Realt Na Meara on Friday. They have a bye this week.

U17s had a good win on Tuesday when they hosted Naomh Columba. They have a break now for 3 weeks.

LADIES: Under 16 had a comfortable win at home against Buncrana on Tuesday as did the under 14 on Saturday against Termon.

The senior ladies were very comfortable winners against Glenswilly on Sunday.

This week's games - Under 12 away to Mc Cumhaills 6.30pm Friday.

Under 14 away to Glenswilly Saturday 1pm.

Senior ladies away to ballyshannon on Sunday at 10am.

Good luck to Niamh Boyle and the senior ladies when they take on Galway on Saturday 4pm Markievicz Park sligo.

SENIORS: Saturday saw our seniors victorious against Seán MacCumhaills with a three point margin.

Unfortunately our reserves were not successful on this occasion.

We now play Termon on Saturday evening, in Termon with Senior game at 6 pm and Reserves at 7.30 pm

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Mass and Blessing of the pitch: Beidh aifreann agus coisreacadh na páirce ar siúl ar 12 i.n. meánlae thíos ag an pháirc ar Dé Domhnaigh 18 Lúil. Fáilte roimh achan duine. Cloífear le srianta COVID.

Club Lotto Results: Uimhreacha na seachtaine 2,3,5,6,15,16! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Bhí ceann amháin ann le cúigear uimhir. Comhghairdeas le Joe Friel, a bhaineann €100! Tá €6,000 sa phota óir.

Good Luck: Best of luck to Jason McGee and the Donegal seniors in the Ulster Semi-Final against Tyrone next Sunday at 1:45; and to Conor Coyle and the Donegal U-20’s in their Ulster Semi-Final against Monaghan on Friday at 8 pm.

Fixtures

U-13 v Glenswilly – Wednesday July 14th at 7:30 pm at PCC

U-9 V Glenswilly – Wednesday July 14th at 6:15pm, away.

Reserves v Bundoran– Saturday, July 17th, time TBC, away

Seniors v Bundoran – Saturday, July 17th,time TBC, away

Naomh Columba

ONLINE BINGO

Next zoom bingo takes place Thursday 15th of July at a later time of 9pm.Books available to buy from Clg Naomh Columba Bingo Facebook page until 4pm Thursday

Tá an Snowball €5520 ar 45 uimhireacha no níos lú agus €1100 sa Phóta Óir fa Choinne an Joker.

CÚL CAMPS: It will run from Monday 9th August until Friday 13th August

LOTTO: July 7th 2021 €6,700. Uimhreacha 10-11-23-28. Duaiseanna Aitheantais: €50 Pauline Cassidy; €30 Aisling Ní Churaighín; €20 Patrica Rodgers; €20 Angela O’Halloran; €20 Carmel Gallagher. Lotto na seachaine seo chugainn 14 July 2021 €6800

FIXTURES: Senior men: Naomh Columba v Downings, Saturday 17th July, 6:30pm

Reserves: Naomh Columba v Downings, Saturday 17th July, 5pm

Senior Ladies: Naomh Columba v Dungloe, Sunday 18th July, 10:30am

U-15 Boys: Kilcar v Naomh Columba, Friday 16th July, 7:30pm

U-13 Boys: Naomh Columba v Naomh Brid, Mon 19th July, 7:30pm

U-12 Girls: Naomh Columba v Ardara, Sunday 18th July, Time tbc

U-14 Girls: Cardonagh v Naomh Columba, Saturday 17th July, 1pm

U-16 Girls: Naomh Columba v Buncrana, Tuesday 20th July, 7pm

We would like to wish Hugh Foy from Glenfinn a speedy recovery after his injury in Saturday evenings reserve game

Aodh Ruadh

RIP Tom Gallagher: Aodh Ruadh lost another club stalwart last week with the passing of Vice President Tom Gallagher, Cluain Barron. The club offer sympathy to Tom's wife Angela, his children, Geraldine, Christine, Thomas, Seamus, Deirdre, Marion, Lorraine and their families, as well his many friends.

Football: Aodh Ruadh had to work all the way on Saturday evening to keep their undefeated league run going against Milford in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh with a 0-15 to 1-11 victory.

The Aodh Ruadh reserves delivered another solid team performance to earn a 0-19 to 2-6 win over a dogged Milford side. Both sides play MacCumhaills this Saturday at 5.30 and 7 pm

The minors followed up on their good victory in Ardara by comprehensively beating Gaoth Dobhair in Father Tierney Park last Tuesday, 2-11 to 0-7. The lads have a bit of a break now until their next outing, which will be away against Glenfin on Friday 23rd July.

The under 15s had a difficult trip to Glenties on Friday evening, coming off on the wrong end of an 8-15 to 1-4 scoreline.

It was a tough night at the office for the under 13s on Monday evening as they came off second best against a strong Naomh Conaill side. Monday sees the lads in Ardara, 7.30pm.

The under 11s played Ardara away last Saturday morning.

Under 9 training continues as normal on Friday evening. On Saturday Dungloe will be the visitors to Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh for a biltz with the action getting under way at 11.30am.

Hurling: The senior hurlers were without a game last weekend. They will be entertaining Carndonagh this Friday at 7.30pm in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Our under 17s are getting their season underway this Thursday, away to Letterkenny Gaels.

Our under 15 team faced last year's county finalists, MacCumhaill's, in a gripping contest and what will be the last game played on the old Father Tierney sod on Thursday night, winning by four points.

The under 13s have continued their excellent start to their season with another fine victory at home to Saint Molaise Gaels in the Táin Óg league. They continue their season with a trip to MacCumhaill's this week.

Our first under 11 Give-It-A-Go session took place last Friday.

Ladies: It was honours even on Sunday morning as Aodh Ruadh reserves took on Dungloe in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh, 1-7 to 1-7. The reserves have a break this weekend while the seniors face St Naul's on Sunday morning at 10am.

The under 16 girls made the 260 kilometre round trip to Malin last Tuesday and came home with a well engineered victory.

It was the proverbial game of two halves in Machaire Gathlán on Saturday, with the Aodh Ruadh under 14s staging a storming comeback from 18 points down to earn a two-point win.

The under 12s are away to Red Hugh's this Thursday for the second game of their league programme. Throw-in down at Killygordon is at 6.30pm.

Our under 10s are away to Glenfin for this Wednesday, with throw-in at 7pm.

Sponsor A Sod: As the 70th anniversary of the opening of Father Tierney Park approaches in 2024, a massive programme of work commenced last week at the grounds which will result in a new sand-based playing field and associated building works. To fund this development Aodh Ruadh have launched one of their biggest fund-raising efforts in decades, asking the public to ‘Sponsor A Sod’ at €50 each to help meet the costs of this ambitious plan. A permanent display bearing the names of donors will be erected in a prominent position at the Park.

For further information on any aspect of the Sponsor A Sod please contact the Aodh Ruadh Park / Development Committee officers - Tom Daly (087-2390410), David McLoone (087-7760172), Philip McLoone (086-4053008), Conal Gallagher (086-2112812), Patsy Kilgannon (087-2372128), or Michael Daly (086-9171949).

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €1,800. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 3, 4, 7, 9 and 16. In the lucky dip cash prizes of €25 went to Mary Conlon and Celine Downey The next draw is for a jackpot of €1,900 on Sunday at 9pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: LADIES.

Realt Na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1, 5, 9, 10, 19. The Lucky Dip €50 winners were Brian Gillespie, Bundoran; Carl Duggan, Ballyshannon. Next week's jackpot will be a fantastic €7750.

Seniors: Our Seniors travelled to Gweedore last Saturday and despite a heroic second half performance which seen us come from 12 points down to unfortunately lose by a single point .. oughaneely are the visitors to Gaelic Park next Saturday

Bord na nOg: Our U9s travel to Pettigo next Saturday morning.The U11s may have a rescheduled game at the weekend full details will be given at training. The U13s travelled to Ballintra on Monday night but were well beaten by a very impressive Naomh Brid. A very young U15s were defeated by St Nauls in their first league match last week their next outing is against Naomh Mhuire at home on Fri night at 7.30pm. The U17s have no fixture this week.

Ladies: Our U12s fixture was postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. The U14s made the long journey to Moville and had a comprehensive victory.

Well done: Congratulations to Jamie and Paul Brennan and the Donegal Squad who defeated Derry on Sunday and will now play Tyrone in the Ulster Championship semi final on Sunday next.

The Kelloggs Culcamp returns this year beginning on Monday July 19th. Unfortunately the numbers allowed to attend are greatly reduced this year and our camp is already fully booked out.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 11/07/2021. Numbers: 4, 15, 16, 18, 24. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Dolly McFadden. Next Week’s Jackpot: €4850.

July ‘Grab a Grand’: The club will launch our July ‘Grab a Grand’ competition on our online platforms on Friday at midday. There will be a limited amount of tickets on sale with a great cash prize for the winner. When the tickets are gone, they’re gone so please keep an eye on our Facebook and Twitter pages or you can contact any committee members for further details.

Run 4 Pieta with Gaeil Fhánada: Pieta & Gaeil Fhánada 50/50 shared fundraising event will be held over a 24 hour period: - 6pm Saturday 24th to 6pm Sunday 25th July. - 30 Minute Timeslots - Walk or Run

Text your name and preferred 30-minute time slot to 086 876 5248 or message our Facebook page.

CLUICHÍ NA SEACHTAINE - Dé hAoine, 16ú Iúil, U15 Boys - Division 2, Gaeil Fhánada v Seán Mac Cumhaill 7:30, Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Dé Sathairn, 17ú Iúil, All County League - Division 3, Gaeil Fhánada v Beart 5:30, Páirc Uí Shiadhail

All County League - Division 3 Reserve, Gaeil Fhánada v Beart 7:00, Páirc Uí Shiadhail

Dé Máirt, 20ú Iúil, U16 Girls - Division 1, Naomh Pádraig Muff v Gaeil Fhánada 7:00

Ladies draw in Ardara: Gaeil Fhánada 3:05 Ard an Rátha 1:11

Buncrana too strong for Murray’s troops: Bun Cranncha 3:11 Gaeil Fhánada 2:06. Buncrana were deserving winners on the evening but it was a much improved performance from last week, especially considering the amount of injuries in the panel at the moment. Aidan and the side will be very anxious to raise it again for the visit of Burt next weekend as they return to Portsalon.

Buncrana win reserve fixture by four - Bun Cranncha 2:11 Gaeil Fhánada 3:04. Next up is Burt at home on Saturday.

The u14 Girls travelled to Ballybofey to take on Mac Cumhaills in the second match of their league campaign. Gaeil Fhánada worked hard from start to finish but it was Mac Cumhaills that came away with the victory on the day. There is no match next weekend and the girls will train on Monday evening at 6:30 in Portsalon.

Well done to the U13 boys on Wednesday last where they put up a good performance against St Mary's, Convoy and came away with a win.

St Michael's

Both teams were away to Ardara on Saturday evening last. The Seniors recorded a good and vital victory under their new manager Daniel McLaughlin winning on a scoreline of Ardara 0-9 St. Michael’s 1-13. The Reserves were very unfortunate to lose out by the narrowest of margins losing on a scoreline of losing on a scoreline of Ardara 4-13 St. Michael’s 3-15.

The Seniors are at home to Gweedore on this Friday evening with the throw in at 7pm. The time of the Reserve Game is to be confirmed.

Club Fixtures - Friday - U15 boys, Glenswilly v St. Michaels 7.00 away

Saturday - U14 girls, Burt v St. Michaels 1.00 away.

Car and Online Bingocontinues this Sunday evening at 8pm at The Bridge. For more information or to buy a book please contact Ann Marie Kelly on 0879454107 or or Suzi Roarty on 0872849214.

Mini Lotto Stands at €10,000: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The Numbers drawn were: 1,5,8,12,17,18. The 3 Match 5 Winners were Sadie Toye Grogagh, Martina Maguire Ballintemple Falcarragh and Annie Langan Rinclevin Dunfanaghy who won €35 each.

Sponsorship: Seamus Sweeney Killdarragh Construction Philadelphia recently presented sponsorship to Danny Ferry Reserve Manager St Michaels towards the new gym facility at The Bridge. Many thanks Seamus for your ongoing support for the Club.

Thanks also to Boyce’s Centra in Dunfanaghy who also sponsored kit bags for the under 13 Boys recently and thanks to Boyce’s Centra for their ongoing support also.

Well Done: Well Done to Carlos O’Reilly and Oisin Cannon who were part of the Donegal Under 20 Team that defeated reigning champions Tyrone on Friday evening last.

Good luck to the lads and the rest of the Donegal Team and Management in their semi-final on this Friday evening the 16th July in Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

Good Luck: Congratulations to Michael Langan and all the Donegal Team and on their nail biting victory over Derry in the Ulster Quarter Final on Sunday last in Macumhaill Park in Ballybofey. Good luck to Michael and the lads in the Semi Final against Tyrone on this Sunday also in Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

Killybegs

Fixtures: Senior Men Div 1 League, Home v Kilcar, Friday 16th July 7:30pm

Senior Development Div 1 League, Home v Kilcar, Friday 16th July 6:00pm

U14 Girls: Home V Moville, Saturday 18th July 11:30am

U9 Boys & Girls: Away V Kilcar, Saturday 18th July 11:30am

U12 Girls: Home v Dungloe, Sunday 19th July, Time T.B.C

U13 Boys Div 2 League: Away V Bundoran, Monday 19th July @ 7:30pm

Results: Senior Men Div 1 League: Cloich Cheann Fhaola 3-15, Killybegs 3-06

Senior Development Div 1 League: Cloich Cheann Fhaola 0-08, Killybegs 1-14

Senior Ladies Div 2 League: Killybegs 2-05, Naomh Mhuire 2-10

U15 Boys Div 1 League: Killybegs 4-09, Naomh Brid 4-08

U13 Boys had a good win v Naomh Ultan

Good luck to Hugh , Eoghan Ban, Jack, all the Donegal Senior team & management in the Ulster Senior Championship Semi Final v Tyrone on Sunday 18th t 1:45pn in Brewster Park Enniskillen.

The club would like to congratulate Rosanne Haughey on officiating a recent Ulster ladies Senior Championship match between Armagh & Tyrone.

Online Bingo: A big thanks to everyone who played our online Bingo this evening & we look forward in seeing you all again next week and please spread the word. Weekly prizes totaling €1,500.

You can also buy your book in store (cash sales only). These are available in Curran's Londis from Wednesday morning until 11am Monday (or while stocks last!). We recommend buying your books EARLY as we have sold out in previous weeks!

Kilotto numbers 3,16,20,24. No Winner. Next week Jackpot €830.00. Consolation prize winner Sinead Murray Conlin Rd.

Four Masters

Club Lotto: The Club Lotto recommences tomorrow Monday July 12th with the draw taking place at 4.30pm. Play now and be in with a chance of winning the €500 jackpot

Senior Hurling: Four Masters hurlers travelled to Belleek on Wednesday evening for their 5th game in the South Ulster Junior Hurling League, winning 4-12 to 1-6, a result which ensures their progression to the semi-final of the South Ulster Junior Hurling League. Team: Shane McNulty, Martin Gallagher, Jim McGrath, Shaun Conway, Stephen Pearson, Paul Patton, Eoin McCauley, Jason Duignan, Ciaran McGrory, Ollie Nolan (1-3), Colm Hunter (1-6), Dylan Thomas (0-1), Evan Towey (0-1), Darragh Martin, Cahir McBrearty. Subs Used: Sean Mulhern (0-1), Cathal Feeney, Dermot McGuckin, Victor Mitchell, Sean Campbell, Tom Caulfield, Ian Phillips (1-0), Kevin McNulty (1-0).

Senior Football: Four Masters Seniors had to dig deep to earn a draw in their away game against Red Hughs on Saturday evening.

Well done to our Senior Reserve team who won their Division 3 away game against Red Hughs on Saturday evening.

Our U14 girls team faced a much tougher task this week with an away trip to Downings in a game that could have gone either way, but we were successful 5-8 to 5-5. Next up for Four Masters is a home game vs Termon next Saturday at 1

Under 15 Boys Football: U15 Division 1 - Ardara 1.08 Four Masters 4.14

U15 Division 2 - Four Masters 7.12 Kilcar 1.11

Our u16 girls travelled to Naomh Columba and once again came away victorious, goals from Holly Roarty, Ciara Kerrigan, Emma Sweeney and points from Aoife Cox and Sarah Thomas, sealed a comfortable victory, on a Scorelin of Naomh Columba 2-05 Four Masters 4-09.



St Eunan's

The Brian Mc Cormick Sports All-County League continued Saturday evening as both Senior A and Senior B teams travelled to Towney to play Kilcar. The Senior A team had a great win with a score line of 1-10 to 10 points. Ronan Mc Geehin with the goal. Well done to Rory and the team. Thanks also to Terry and all at ‘The Mount Errigal’ hotel for their continued support in sponsoring the Senior team.

The Reserve/Division 1B played a great game but were beaten on the day. Kilcar won with a score line of 1-10 to 0-7. They both will welcome Naomh Conaill to O’Donnell Park this weekend.

The Division 4 played Naomh Mhuire on Saturday evening, Naomh Mhuire winning that game. The Division 5/Junior team welcomed Mac Cumhaills to O’Donnell Park and Mac Cumhaills left as winners on the day with a score line of 0-7 to 2-5.

Well done to the Donegal Senior panel who fought hard to overcome Derry on Sunday afternoon. Well done to all involved and a big congratulations to Niall who kicked 3 great scores and who was awarded Man of The Match. They will now face Tyrone on Sunday in Brewster Park.

Well done to Donegal u20s who secured another great win over Tyrone on Friday evening. Well done to Kieran, Padraig, Eoin, Dylan Shane and Ciaran. They will now face Monaghan in Enniskillen this Friday for a place in the Ulster U-20 final.

The Senior Hurlers travelled to Carndonagh on Friday evening and left with a draw, with a score line of 1-15 to 1-15. Matt Ahern with 1-2, Dáire Ó Maoiléidigh with 0-4, Paul, Russell and Eugene with 0-2 each.

The Senior Ladies senior side played Milford at the weekend. The girls came away with a great win with a score line of 1-5 to 1-17. Scorers were Niamh Walsh 0-9, (0-7 frees). Clodagh Brennan (1-1) Catherine Boyle (0-1) Laoise Ryan (0-4) Aisling Nee (0-1) and Shauna Higgins (0-1).

Well done to the Donegal minor camogie team who defeated Monaghan to qualify for the Ulster Minor Championship Shield Final. They are meeting Cavan in the final this Sunday. This team is well represented by St Eunan’s players, Sinead McIntyre (Captain), Alisha Tobin, Siubhán ODonnell, Clodagh Ellison, Laura Doherty, Alana Browne, Lauren Browne & Aine McBrearty.

The U-14 girls travelled to Glenties at the weekend. Naomh Conaill victors on the day. Hard luck to Stephen and all the girls. Scores for Eunan’s were Orla Malseed 1.05 and Ashling Mungan 0.02.

On Saturday evening, some of our Century Complex Sunday Academy girls hosted Letterkenny Gaels and played 2 matches in the park. For some of our girls it was their first ever match sporting the black and amber jersey, but they did not let the big occasion get to them. Both teams settled into the games well and there were some good passages of play.

The Century Complex Sunday Morning Academy continues to take place each week for 4–10-year-olds at 11am. The hurling and camogie academy is on every Friday evening 6.30 to 7.30. New players always welcome from u5's to u13's. Helmets & Hurls provided. Camogie training will take place for U12/13 on Tuesday 6pm and Friday 6.30, U14 is on Monday at 7pm and U16/Minor/Senior takes place on Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm.

St Eunan’s GAA club are running The Open Fantasy Golf fundraiser. All entrants are asked to pick 3 players from the field (who’s odds combined are equal to or over 150/1). The entry fee is €10. Fantastic cash prizes! 1st: €1,000 2nd: €250 3rd: €150 (plus €50 for each daily leader) For all details and to enter please visit http://golffantasy.club/steunans. Sheets can also be physically found in shops and pubs around the town.

Please see website or social media for fixtures.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart 12 Iúil. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná 2 8 11 agus 17. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir acu seo: Nóirín Uí Ghallchóir, Lauren Nic Giolla Bhríde agus Lisa Nic Conaclaigh. Fuair siad €50 an duine.

Beidh an chéad tarraingt eile oíche Luain seo chugainn an 19 Iúil agus €4,600 atá sa phota óir.

Bingo an chlub ar line, ar siúl achan oíche Shathairn ag 8.30i.n., Duaiseanna móra le bheith bainte.Caithfear an leabhar bingo a cheannacht roimh an 1 a chlog Dé Sathairn.

Bhí na Dúnaibh fágtha gan chluiche uair amháin eile tráthnóna Dé Sathairn nuair a tháinig scéala ón Tearmann go raibh cás Covid san fhoireann. Bhí díomá mhór ar lucht leanúna na nDúnaibh. Seo an dara uair i mbliana gur fágadh iad gan cluiche sa bhaile.

Imreoidh siad as baile tráthnóna Dé Sathairn seo in éadan Naomh Columba, Gleann Cholm Cille. Súil againn go mbeidh an t-ádh leo agus go mbeidh na peileadóirí uilig saor ó ghortaithe.

A case of Covid in the Termon camp left Na Dúnaibh without a game last week-end. They will play an away match this week-end against Naomh Columba, Glencolmkille.

Clár Ama na Páirce.

Dé hAoine 16 Iúil. 6.00 pm Faoi 14 Girseachaí.

7.00 pm Gasúraí Faoi 15.Na Dúnaibh v N. Pádraig, Leifear.

Dé Sathairn 17 Iúil: 11.00 am Girseachaí Mionúir na Contae ag traenáil.

1.00 am Girseachaí Faoi 14 Na Dúnaibh v Seán Mac Cumhaill

Dé Domhnaigh 18 Iúil: Girseachaí Faoi—12 Na Dúnaibh v Gaeil Fhánada.

11.00 am. Gasúraí Faoi 13.

Peil Páistí: Seo féile de pheil a bheas ar siúl do pháistí Faoi – Aois ag deireadh na seachtaine. Do ghirseachaí tráthnóna Dé hAoine ag toiseacht ag a 6 achlog agus do ghasúraí maidin Dé Sathairn ag toiseacht ag a 11 a chlog. Foscailte do pháistí na háite agus do pháistí ar saoire ach caithfidh siad a bheith ina mbaill bailí do CLG.

‘Siad na catagóirí aoise atá i gceist ná: Faoi-11, Faoi-14 agus Faoi -17.