WATCH: Wonderful Mona McSharry gives her reaction after Olympic Final in 100m breaststroke

Mona McSharry in the Olympic Final. Photo: Ian MacNicol /Sportsfile
Mona McSharry created a little bit of history by becoming the first Irish finalist at an Olympic swimming event in 25 years earlier this morning.
And while she finished eighth in the 100 metres breaststroke, she has certainly reinforced her status as one of the world's best swimmers - and at just 20 years of age has a birght future. The Grange, Co. Sligo swimmer, who went to school in Ballyshannon and who also trained at the Marlins Swim Club in the town, finished in 1:06.94 from lane eight. The race was won by young American Lydia Jacoby in a time of 1:04.95 with Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa, second in 1:05.22 and reigning Olympic champion Lilly King of the US having to be contest with third in 1:05.54
She gave her reaction to RTE sport.
'I'm happy to come away from my first Olympics with an eighth place, it's really not that bad'— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 27, 2021
