Dublin put the squeeze on Donegal in All-Ireland quarter-final

A start that they could only have dreamt of wasn’t enough for Donegal to upset Dublin in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Championship quarter-final.

Donegal 2-7

Dublin 2-12

Against the five-in-a-row All-Ireland chasers, Geraldine McLaughlin had posted a goal and two points inside of three minutes to give Maxi Curran’s team a 1-2 to 0-0 advantage.

Dublin, with Carla Rowe scoring 2-3 in an excellent personal showing, had more scoring threats with a potent forward line. Donegal, despite a spirited performance competitive to the last, didn’t score a point from play and Termon’s McLaughlin scored all but a goal of the team’s total.

After making it 1-2 to 0-0 on three minutes, Donegal’s were held out for 23 minutes, with Dublin getting into their groove and kicking 1-6 on the bounce. The goal came on 17 minutes from Carla Rowe, which meant a 1-3 to 1-2 first quarter lead.

Dublin were pressing Donegal high and getting joy from it, although when Donegal managed to get past that press they had three-on-three or two-on-two inside. Katy Herron smashed a second Donegal to leave her side just a point down at half-time, 1-6 to 2-2.

In the second half a second Rowe goal from a free that was taken meters from where it was awarded, meant Donegal were always chasing and Dublin were putting on the press to great effect, so in the end the margin was five points.

Donegal progressed to the last eight with a 2-13 to 2-9 success over Kerry in Tuam Stadium, a result that sealed a second-placed finish in the three-team group behind Galway.

Geraldine McLaughlin’s early free set the scoreboard moving. From Ciara Trant’s kick-out, Bláthnáid McLaughlin won possession and Herron instantly fed McLaughlin, who managed to get her shot at goal despite the attentions of Niamh Collins, with the ball squirming awkwardly past Trant for a second minute goal. With Dublin still reeling to a degree, McLaughlin then added a free.

Dublin drew on their experience to steady the ship and popped over scores from Hannah Tyrrell, Sinead Aherne and Rowe. With the pressure gauge soaring, the last play of the first quarter, Dublin managed to get ahead for the first time when Hannah Tyrrell smashed a goal past Amy McColgan after Orlagh Nolan picked the lock.

Shane Curley, the match referee, was a stickler for the four-step rule, blowing up both sides constantly and also on top of any pushes or nudges. When the Donegal players lie their heads down on the pillow tonight, they’ll probably still hear the constant toots of the whistle.

Dublin kept the foot to the accelerator and kicked further points, with Siobhan Killeen’s making it 1-6 to 1-2 on 25 minutes. Donegal managed to get in behind in the 27th minute and a lofted ball in from Niamh McLaughlin found Herron who only had eye for goal following goals in all three of Donegal’s championship outings this year - against Cavan in Ulster then Galway and Kerry in the All-Ireland series.

The Glenfin midfielder smashed into the top corner and Donegal were back in it, just one down at the break, 1-6 to 2-2, although Karen Guthrie had missed a chance to level it with her second off-target free of the half.



Dublin and Rowe’s second goal, on 37 minutes, came following a quick free from Killeen to Tyrrell and suddenly the score was 2-8 to 2-3, although the free seemed to be taken not too close to where it was awarded.

McLaughlin kept the scoreboard ticking with a succession of frees for Donegal. At the other end Tyrrell scored a majestic point from play. Donegal did occasionally look as though they might get a little bit of joy, although McLaughlin was facing a swarm of defenders every time she was in possession. Donegal had bother getting the ball into the spaces up the field.

Dublin played it out and their drive for five is still alive. Donegal’s season will now concludes with a resumption to their Ulster championship, with Armagh awaiting in the final.

Donegal: Aoife McColgan; Catherine Boyle, Evelyn McGinley, Anne Marie Logue; Treasa Jenkins, Nicole McLaughlin, Amy Boyle-Carr; Katy Herron (1-0), Shelly Twohig; Bláthnáid McLaughlin, Niamh McLaughlin, Niamh Boyle; Niamh Hegarty, Karen Guthrie, Geraldine McLaughlin (1-7, 7f). Subs: Kate Keaney for B McLaughlin (41), Roisin Rodgers and Suzanne White for Boyle and Logue (45), Niamh Hetherington and Kate Sullivan for McEvoy and Aherne (45)

Dublin: Ciara Trant; Martha Byrne, Niamh Collins, Olwen Carey; Orlagh Nolan, Siobhan McGrath, Leah Caffrey; Jennifer Dunne, Lauren Magee; Lyndsey Davey (0-2), Niamh McEvoy, Carla Rowe (2-3, 3f); Sinead Aherne (0-1), Hannah Tyrrell (0-4, 2f), Caoimhe O'Connor. Subs: Siobhan Killeen (0-2) for O’Connor (24), Aoife Kane for Carey (38)

Referee: Shane Curley (Galway)