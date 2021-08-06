06/08/2021

Fintown Harps secure East Donegal U-16 title

Great all round team performance

The victorious Fintown Harps team

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Congrats to Fintown Harps AFC U16s on winning the East Donegal area final on Thursday night against Castlefinn Celtic on a score line of 7-0.

What a performance by Mark McGlynn’s young side. Man of the match Shea Andy Malone with four goals

A great team performance all round. All the best with the rest of the season lads. The future is bright at Fintown Harps

