Dungloe off to flying start in JHC with big win over Letterkenny Gaels

Dungloe got their Junior Hurling Championship campaign off to a bright start with a big win over Letterkenny Gaels in Pairc Na nGael in Letterkenny.

Letterkenny Gaels 0-7

Dungloe 3-12



Last year's beaten finalists - in their very first adult championship - proved much too sharp for the locals who looked a little leg wary early on.

In fairness to the Gaels, it was their second game in three days. The Letterkenny men defeated Cavan Gaels in the South Ulster Junior League Plate final on Wednesday night.

Conor Diver, Ritchie Ryan and Sean McGee scored the goals for Dungloe, who led 2-7 to 0-0 at the first water break, and 2-8 to 0-3 at half-time.

Diver, who played far and wide from his corner forward position and former Limerick All-Ireland U21 winner Ryan, scored the first half goals, for the winners.

McGee, who nailed three first half points, in the opening quarter struck for goal number three late on to give the scoreboard an even brighter sheen to it.

Brian Diver posted all of the Gaels' first half points, one from 50-metre free and the other two were 65s.

He put in a big second half shift for the locals and his brother and midfield partner Niall accounted for three of the Gaels’ second half points, with Niall posting 0-2. Antoin O'Baoighill also clipped over a fine point.

Dungloe played their best hurling in the opening quarter and in reality laid their stall out. They were completely on top at midfield where James McCole and James Harnett reigned supreme. Behind them the half-back line of Odhran McGonagle at centre back flanked by Thomas Hartnett, on the left and Lochlainn O’Dea on the ring all played on the front foot. And they were the launching pad for Ryan and company to do the business up front.

Rob Ryan and Michael Greene were also busy and in fine form for Dungloe in those early exchanges.

The scores flowed and but for a number of good saves from Stephen Doherty, between the Letterkenny sticks, the men from the Rosses and Gaoth Dobhair could have been further ahead at the first water break.

And the Diver brothers raised three quick white flags, the closest they got was 10 points, before McGee struck for the final green flag for a convincing first day out for the favourites for the championship.

Setanta’s second team are next up for Dungloe, next Friday night in Rosses Park, while the Gaels next outing is away to Sean MacCumhaills reserves in Ballybofey. This game is also pencilled in for Friday night.



Letterkenny Gaels: Stephen Doherty; Colm Gallagher,Cathair Doherty, Sean Mills; Keelan Margey, Diarmuid O’Cathail, Brendan Finney; Niall Diver (0-2), Brian Diver (0-3, 2’65s, 1f); Antoin O’Baoighil (0-1), Peter O’Donnell, Jack Winters; Sean T O’Baoill, Shay Doherty, Ronan Frain. Subs: Vincent Farrelly for R Frain, Alex Wilde for K Margey (both half-time); Eoghan Treacy for S Mills (50).

Dungloe: Padraig Lawlor; Ronan Mulligan, Mark Timoney, Sean O’Donnell; Lochlainn O’Dea (0-1), Odhran McGonagle, Thomas Hartnett (0-2); James Hartnett (0-1),James McCole; Brendan Boyle, Michael Greene, Rob Ryan (0-1); Conor Diver (1-0), Sean McGee (1-3), Ritchie Ryan (1-4,1f). Subs: Cormac Hartnett for L O’Dea, Joe Boyle for P Lawlor (both half-time).

Referee: Manus O’Donnell (Burt)