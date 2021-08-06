Bonagee United snap up two former Finn Harps midfielders

Bonagee United have boosted their midfield options ahead of the upcoming Ulster Senior League campaign with the signings of Gareth Harkin and Tony McNamee.

A club statement confirmed the new signings. It reads:

Bonagee United is delighted to welcome Tony McNamee and Gareth Harkin to the club for the 2021/22 Ulster Senior League season.



The former Finn Harps duo were unveiled at Dry Arch Park this week and welcomed to the club by USL team manager Jason Gibson and his assistant Michael McHugh.



McNamee left Harps in July, ending his second spell at Finn Park, while Harkin confirmed his departure from Harps in January after eight season at the club.



The pair have now linked up with each other at 2020 USL League Cup winners Bonagee United.



“I can’t wait to get going,” Harkin said. “I’m looking forward to it. I’m sick of watching games. Hopefully we can make a charge here at Bonagee. They won a Cup last season and hopefully we can keep progressing now. Bonagee definitely have been an up and coming team under Jason so I’m looking forward to getting the season going.”



Harkin’s younger brother Mark has been a permanent fixture at Bonagee United in recent seasons and the 33-year-old has kept a close eye on the local action. Harkin featured for Bonagee in last moth’s FAI Senior Cup defeat at Maynooth University Town.



Harkin said: “There are a good few ex-senior players in the League. I’d have played with a good few of them at some stage.”

McNamee, 27, has previously played in the USL with Swilly Rovers, Derry City Reserves and Fanad United.



He became a fans’ favourite at Finn Park and wants to hit the ground running in the gold and green.

McNamee said: “The main thing is to get back enjoying football again and play with a smile on my face. I have three weeks to build towards the first game and maybe get a couple of friendlies in the meantime.”



Bonagee begin their 2021/22 season as they begin the defence of their League Cup away to USL newcomers Monaghan United at the end of August.



McNamee said: “The standard is improving and every team is capable of beating the others. Bonagee have finished second and third in the last two seasons and won a Cup each time. They have been running Cockhill close, but the head-to-head games were the undoing.



“It’ll be a tough League again and very competitive. Every game will be as tough as the next.”



Bonagee United manager Jason Gibson was delighted with his latest recruits.

He said: “Tony and Gareth bring obvious experience and quality into our squad. We feel as if we have made improvements in the last couple of seasons and we want to keep moving in the right direction. We’re happy with what we have brought in so far.

"We also have added Aidan McLaughlin, Jack Parke and Conor Duggan to the squad and we’re looking forward to getting back playing competitive football again after a long spell off.”