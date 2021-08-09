Donegal's Jordan Furey crowned new Clanwars Super Lightweight Champion

Jordan Furey
Letterkenny’s Jordan Furey was on Sunday crowned as new Clanwars Super Lightweight Champion.
The 21-year-old mixed martial artist was a first round TKO winner in the 165lb bout over Aaron McDonald at the Jim Baker Stadium in County Antrim, making it four wins from four. Furey is made famous out of the Straight Blast Gym – made famous by Conor McGregor and his coach John Kavanagh.
More News
The pandemic has been a terrible wakeup call about how our lives can be turned upside down with little or no warning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.