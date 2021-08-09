Tyrone v Kerry semi-final postponed due to Covid

Action from the recent Tyrone v Donegal Ulster SFC semi-final
Tyrone will have to wait just that little bit longer if they are to reach this year's All-Ireland senior football final following news this afternoon that their game against Kerry next Sunday has been postponed due to Covid-19 issues in their camp.
The Ulster champions were informed a short time ago that the game has been re-arranged for Saturday, August 21, one day before the All-Ireland Hurling final.
Mayo play Dublin in the other semi-final this Saturday.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.