11/08/2021

Buncrana confirmed as Division 3 champions with Burt unable to field

Buncrana confirmed as Division 3 champions with Burt unable to field

The Buncrana team before their last league outing at Four Masters

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Buncrana have been crowned All-County Football League Division 3 champions without having to take to the field.

With six wins from six, Gary Duffy’s team were just one victory away from sealing the title and were due to face Burt at the Scarvey this evening.

However, Burt are unable to field and the Competitions Controls Committee (CCC) have confirmed Buncrana have been awarded the points which confirms their title. On Saturday, Buncrana will be presented with the trophy on the occasion of their next outing of the campaign, away to Naomh Brid in Trummond.

Buncrana were Donegal SFC winners in 2019 having defeated Letterkenny Gaels and enjoyed a decent showing in the IFC last year, losing out eventually to Cloughaneely in the semi-finals.

