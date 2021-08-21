National record and national 100k race title for Jennings

Caitriona Jennings of Letterkenny AC, celebrates after winning the national women's 100 kilometre race at the Irish National 50k and 100k Championships
Caitriona Jennings from Letterkenny broke the national record today to win the National 100k race incorporating the Anglo Celtic Plate in 7.43.01.
The race was held on a 1.84K loop of Mondello Park and Letterkenny Athletic Club's Jennings is the Irish record holder for the 50k with three hours, 19 minutes..
