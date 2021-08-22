Brennan brilliance for Bundoran can't stop Naomh Conaill winning again

Matters may be a wee bit uncertain off the fleld, but some things never change between the lines.

Bundoran 0-16

Naomh Conaill 3-11

For, recently crowned county champions Naomh Conaill were ruthless and relentless against a spirited Bundoran side - for whom Jamie Brennan was simply magnificent.

Brennan posted a remarkable 0-14, 10 from frees-but the Seasiders were really beaten by three goals from the still ravenous winners.

Naomh Conaill played eight of their starters for this match and Leo McLoone was among the absentees.

But, goals from towering full-forward Charles McGuinness, Dermot Molloy and confident and impressive sub Daniel Gildea were the real difference between the teams.

Naomh Conaill had the ball in the Bundoran net as early as the second minute when a trademark high ball was caught by McGuinness who netted at the second attempt.

Molloy grabbed their second in the 12th minute when McGuinness’s shot rebounded back to Molloy who drove it to the roof of the net to put the winners into a 2-2 to 0-2 lead.

But, inspired by Brennan and some stout defensive play from Shane McGowan and Oisin Walsh, the home side kept doggedly in touch. The winners led by 2-5 to 0-6 at the break.

Bundoran threw on veteran Peter McGonigle and Niall Carr for Gary Clancy and the injured Michael McEniff and McGonigle made a big impression and weighed in with a point.

Naomh Conaill threw on promising teen Daniel Gildea and he hit the clinching goal in the 48th minute to leave Naomh Conaill ahead by 3-8 to 0-10.

But brilliant Brennan and Bundoran refused to die and made this quite a contest to the death.

Bundoran: Conor Carty; Oisin Walsh (0-1), Paul Murphy, Adam Gallagher; Matthew Duffy, Shane McGowan, James Stewart; Paul Brennan, Cian McEniff;Jamie Brennan (0-14,10f), Michael McEniff, Adam McGloin; Darragh Hoey, Gary Clancy, Timmy Govorov. Subs; Peter McGonigle (0-1) for Gary Clancy (half-time), Niall Carr for Michael McEniff (half-time).

Naomh Conaill: Stephen McGrath; Stephen Molloy, Jason Campbell, Hughie Gallagher; Ethan O’Donnell, Anthony Thompson (0-1), Odhran Doherty; Ciaran Brennan (0-1), Ciaran Thompson (0-1, 1f); Kevin McGettigan, Seamus Corcoran (0-2), Nathan Byrne; Dermot Molloy (1-3), Charles McGuinness (1-2, 1f), John O’Malley (0-1), Subs; Daniel Gildea (1-0) for Ciaran Brennan (half-time), Daniel Roarty for Seamus Corcoran (43) AJ Gallagher for O Doherty (49 ),Seamus Corcoran for Kevin McGettigan (57).

Referee: Jimmy White (Killybegs)