Search our Archive

22/08/2021

Brennan brilliance for Bundoran can't stop Naomh Conaill winning again

Brennan brilliance for Bundoran can't stop Naomh Conaill winning again

Charlie McGuinness grabbed a goal for Naomh Conaill in their win at Bundoran

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin at Gaelic Park

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Matters may be a wee bit uncertain off the fleld, but some things never change between the lines. 

Bundoran 0-16
Naomh Conaill 3-11 

For, recently crowned county champions Naomh Conaill were ruthless and relentless against a spirited Bundoran side - for whom Jamie Brennan was simply magnificent. 

Brennan posted a remarkable 0-14, 10 from frees-but the Seasiders were really beaten by three goals from the still ravenous winners. 

Naomh Conaill played eight of their starters for this match and Leo McLoone was among the absentees. 

But, goals from towering full-forward Charles McGuinness, Dermot Molloy and confident and impressive sub Daniel Gildea were the real difference between the teams. 

Naomh Conaill had the ball in the Bundoran net as early as the second minute when a trademark high ball was caught by McGuinness who netted at the second attempt. 

Molloy grabbed their second in the 12th minute when McGuinness’s shot rebounded back to Molloy who drove it to the roof of the net to put the winners into a 2-2 to 0-2 lead. 

But, inspired by Brennan and some stout defensive play from Shane McGowan and Oisin Walsh, the home side kept doggedly in touch. The winners led by 2-5 to 0-6 at the break. 

Bundoran threw on veteran Peter McGonigle and Niall Carr for Gary Clancy and the injured Michael McEniff and McGonigle made a big impression and weighed in with a point. 

Naomh Conaill threw on promising teen Daniel Gildea and he hit the clinching goal in the 48th minute to leave Naomh Conaill ahead by 3-8 to 0-10. 

But brilliant Brennan and Bundoran refused to die and made this quite a contest to the death. 

Bundoran: Conor Carty; Oisin Walsh (0-1), Paul Murphy, Adam Gallagher; Matthew Duffy, Shane McGowan,  James Stewart; Paul Brennan, Cian McEniff;Jamie Brennan (0-14,10f), Michael McEniff, Adam McGloin; Darragh Hoey, Gary Clancy, Timmy Govorov. Subs; Peter McGonigle (0-1) for Gary Clancy (half-time), Niall Carr for Michael McEniff (half-time). 

Naomh Conaill: Stephen McGrath; Stephen Molloy, Jason Campbell, Hughie Gallagher; Ethan O’Donnell, Anthony Thompson (0-1), Odhran Doherty; Ciaran Brennan (0-1), Ciaran Thompson (0-1, 1f); Kevin McGettigan, Seamus Corcoran (0-2), Nathan Byrne; Dermot Molloy (1-3), Charles McGuinness (1-2, 1f), John O’Malley (0-1), Subs; Daniel Gildea (1-0) for Ciaran Brennan (half-time), Daniel Roarty for Seamus Corcoran (43) AJ Gallagher for O Doherty (49 ),Seamus Corcoran for Kevin McGettigan (57). 

Referee: Jimmy White (Killybegs) 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media