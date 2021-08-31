Home FAI Cup quarter-final for Finn Harps

Finn Harps defeated Derry City 1-0 in the second round on Friday night last
Finn Harps have been handed a home quarter-final in the extra.ie FAI Cup.
The Ballybofey side will welcome current holders Dundalk to Finn Park and match will take place on the weekend ending Sunday September 19th
Thus far Ollie Horgan's team have beaten Fairview Rangers 3-0 after extra-time in Limerick before a 1-0 win over Derry City last Friday.
The draw in full is:
UCD v Waterford FC
St Patrick's Athletic v Wexford FC
Finn Harps v Dundalk
Bohemians v Maynooth University
