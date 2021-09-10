Club by club guide to the Donegal Junior Football Championship

With the Junior A Championship getting underway on Saturday, Peter Campbell, Tom Comack and Gerry McLaughlin profile the clubs involved

Downings

Manager: Kevin Gallagher

Last year: Lost in Junior final

This year: Difficult season at bottom of Division 2

JFC opponents: Urris (h); R Emmett's (h)

Prospects: Having lost the Junior final last year to St Mary's, Convoy, Downings will hope to be in the mix again this time around. Had a tough league campaign but with relegation put on hold they got to stay in Division Two. Would expect to make last four at very least with Kevin Gallagher back in charge.

Star man: Lorcan Connor

Pettigo

Manager: Sean O'Kane

Last year: Failed to make quarter-finals

This year: Picked up three league points

JFC opponents: N Padraig, Muff (a); Carndonagh (h)

Prospects: Having won the Junior B a few years ago, Pettigo always find it difficult at this next level. Despite that they continue to be competitive although getting numbers is always a big problem. They are hoping to have a few young players back from travels for the championship.

Star man: Paul Robinson

Naomh Colmcille

Manager: Mark Callaghan

Last Year: Lost to Naomh Ultan in relegation play-off

This Year: Finished bottom but avoided drop when relegation was put on hold

JFC Opponents: Carndonagh (a); Let Gaels (h)

Prospects: Only one team misses out on getting out of their group so they are hopeful to emerge. Loss of Michael Lynch to Gaoth Dobhair will be a blow. Judging by league form, could be a tough enough year. Have won this championship just a few short years ago.

Star man: Daniel Clarke.

Letterkenny Gaels

Manager: Sean McBrearty/John McDermott

Last year: Gained promotion from Division Four and just lost out in the JFC semi-final to Convoy

This Year: Promoted to Division Two after a one-point win over Fanad Gaels in play-off

JFC Opponents: N Padraig Muff (h), Naomh Colmcille (a)

Prospects: Looking good with all these promotions and the Junior title is definitely within their sights and that is a long-held ambition. Will fancy their chances of making the knock-out stages.

Star man: Cormac Cannon

Na Rossa

Manager: Cormac McHugh

Last Year: Finished third in the Division Four but did not get out of group in championship.

This Year: Have play-off with Muff for promotion to Div 3

JFC Opponents: Moville (h), Urris (a)

Prospects: They would hope to get out of their group and reach the semi-finals, a feat they achieved a few years ago only to lose to Letterkenny Gaels in the county semi-final. Probably one of their best chances in some time.

Star man: Christian Bonner



Urris

Manager: Paul Shields

Last year: Beaten quarter-finalists

This year: Finished mid table in Division 4.

JFC opponents: Downings (a), Na Rossa (h)

Prospects: Urris are very much in a rebuilding process. The draw was not very kind to them with away games to Downings and Moville, two of the championship favourites. For a young side finding their way to reach the quarter-final would count as a good year.

Star man: Alan Friel



Moville

Manager: Anthony Doogan/Eamon Reddin (joint)

Last year: Beaten by Downings in the semi-final.

This year: Finished in seventh place in Division 3.

JFC opponents: Na Rossa (a), St Eunans (h)

Prospects: Two away games to Na Rossa and Downings, one of the championship favourites and last year’s beaten finalists Downings. They will be banking on home wins over St Eunans and Urris, which should guarantee them a quarter-final place.

Star man: Ciaran Diver



Naomh Padraig (Muff)

Manager: Daniel McCauley/Kevin Lynch (joint)

Last year: Failed to make it out of the group.

This year: Finished in third place and are in a promotion play-off with Na Rossa

JFC opponents: Pettigo (h), Letterkenny Gaels (a)

Prospects: One of the form teams in Division Four this season and are unbeaten with seven wins and two draws. Naomh Padraig have a more settled team this season and have enough quality through the team to make the quarter-final at least.

Star man: Dermot Keaveney



Robert Emmett’s

Manager: Mick Dalton and Gary McNamee (joint)

Last year: Lost their three games

This year: Finished seventh in Division 4.

JFC opponents: St Eunans (a), Downings (h)

Prospects: It has been a tough few years for Robert Emmets. A lack of fire power up front seems to be their Achilles heel. They have the worst scoring record in the division but on the plus side they have the meanest defence in Division Four. A fourth place finish would appear is the best they can hope for.

Star man: Andrew McMenamin

St Eunan's

Manager: Peter McGeehin

Last year: Did not compete. The team was entered in the championship to give players that got no football last year a chance to get back playing.

This year: They have played a number of games in Division 4 but are still looking for their first win.

JFC opponents: Robert Emmets (h), Moville (a)

Prospects: Face some of championship heavyweights and might find the going tough if the league is a guage. They will do well to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Star man: Patrick Tobin



Carndonagh

Manager: Padraig Doherty/Pauric Kelly (joint)

Last year: Beaten in the quarter-final by Letterkenny Gaels

This year: Division 4 champions and promoted.

JFC opponents: N Colmcille (h), Pettigo (a)

Prospects: They were the form team in the division last year. Newly promoted to Division Two. Letterkenny Gaels is their big game. That game will be an indicator as to whether they are on the pace or not. They should qualify for play-offs.

Star man: Conor O’Donnell