Aodh Ruadh put in dominant showing against Four Masters in Donegal JHC

Rampant Aodh Ruadh sent out a strong message of intent in this ruthless dismantling of a slightly understrength Four Masters in Tir Conaill Park in the Donegal JHC.

Four Masters 0-9 Aodh Ruadh 5-22

Any hopes of a close derby encounter quickly evaporated as the fit and focused winners took a firm grip from the start. And they were not really flattered by their considerable margin of victory.

The winners were superior in all departments and Masters were just not able to cope with the athleticism, skill and finishing power of the most impressive Rooney brothers.

Midfielder Senan Rooney’s dancing feet repeatedly cut holes in a stretched Masters defences while big brother Oisin hit two goals and was a major problem for Masters throughout.

Between them, the Rooney brothers hit an impressive 2-9 of the winners total, with ace marksman Gareth Sheerin landing an eye catching 0-10, 8 coming from frees.

But it was powerful wing forward Stephen Connolly who scored the goal of the match as he powered through the Donegal Town defence shrugging off two heavy challenges before smashing a great shot to the net in the 24th minute.

This was followed by two Oisin Rooney goals in the run-up to half-time with Pat Cassidy grabbing the first after a Martin Larkin blaster was saved by Masters keeper Shane McNulty in the 16th minute.

The winners were well worth their half time lead of 4-13 to 0-4.

For a badly outgunned Masters side, Colm Hunter hit 0-8 and sub Ian Phillips was also on target. Ollie Ryan and Jason Duignan tried to rally their troops but were given nothing by a tight marking Aodh Ruadh defence. The scoring rate dropped in the second half as darkness fell and Martin Larkin got the winners final goal at the death.

Four Masters: Shane McNulty; Shaun Campbell, Shane Patton, Daniel Gallagher; Dermot McGuckin, Paul Patton, Eoin McCauley; Dylan Thomas, Ollie Nolan; Colm Hunter (0-8, 8f), Jason Duignan, Ciaran McGrory; Kevin McNulty, Tom Caulfield, Oisin Burke. Subs Martin Gallagher for Shaun Campbell and Stephen Pierson for Dermot McGuckin (44), Ian Phillips (0-1) for Oisin Burke (50),

Aodh Ruadh: Ryan O’Brien; Conor Kennedy, Jack Matthews, Peter Horan; Adam Rami, Damien Cleary, Caelan Drummond; Senan Rooney (0-5), Conor McNeely; Gareth Sheerin (0-10, 8f) Oisin Rooney (2-4), Stephen Connolly (1-2),Patrick Cassidy (1-0), Martin Larkin (1-1), Ciaran Kelly. Subs: Daniel Downey for Pat Cassidy (51), Rory Cullen for Oisin Rooney (56),

Referee: Aidan McAleer (Muff)