Semi-final quartet known in Donegal JHC

Aodh Ruadh, Dungloe, Setanta B and Letterkenny Gaels will contest the Donegal JHC semi-finals on the weekend of October 9.

Two of the scheduled games were not played as Letterkenny Gaels and St Eunan’s conceded to Aodh Ruadh and Setanta due to problems in fielding.

The only matter to be decided is who finishes top of the group as both Aodh Ruadh and Dungloe have 10 points each.

Their match in Dungloe had to be abandoned due to fog with the home side leading by a point in the second half.

There is an incentive to finish top as it is understood that the first placed team plays the fourth placed team and the second placed team plays the third placed team.

Setanta B will be third and Letterkenny Gaels will be fourth in the table.

But Aodh Ruadh and Dungloe could play each other in the final as they will occupy the first two slots, it may be unlikely that either of them would want to show their hand.

Of course, Setanta B and Letterkenny Gaels might have something to say about this state of affairs.

Meanwhile, in the only game that went ahead tonight, Dungloe beat Four Masters in Dungloe on a final score of 5-15 to 0-12.

This was a well contested affair in the opening half and it took a goal from Mark Young to push the home side to a 2-9 to 0-9 half-time lead with Cormac Diver getting the second goal for the homesters.

Colm Hunter was on target from frees for the Donegal Town side.

The second half was a much more one-sided affair with the visitors adding on just three points while Dungloe’s county star Ritchie Ryan added on three goals for the winners.