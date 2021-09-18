Search

18/09/2021

Luke O'Donnell named in Irish Under-15 squad for trip to Montenegro

Luke O'Donnell

Luke O'Donnell was named player of the tournament at the Spar FAI Primary School 5s National Finals at the Aviva Stadium in 2019

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Buncrana native Luke O’Donnell is part of the Republic of Ireland Men's Under-15s squad Head Coach Jason Donohue has named for a double-header friendly in Montenegro next week.

Midfielder O’Donnell is a former student of St Oran’s NS, Cockhill, and is on the books of Derry City.

All 18 players selected are from the EA SPORTS Underage National League of Ireland and they will take on the hosts at the Montenegro FA HQ on Tuesday and Thursday.

The game will be the first time since February 2020 that Jason Donohue has coached a MU15 international team and Donohue says he’s happy to be back.

He said: “Myself and the staff are delighted to be preparing for an international fixture again and we want to express our gratitude to the people behind-the-scenes who have helped to get these games over the line.

“We’ve been able to give the players the best possible preparation and have held weekly meetings with the squad for a number of weeks and that has been thanks to a good collaboration with their clubs.

“We’ve looked at Montenegro’s previous games and they play expansive football and they will present us with challenges. We’ve two further training sessions leading into the game which will help us prepare as well as we can but all players and staff are looking forward to two tough games.”

Republic of Ireland Men's Under-15 squad:

Goalkeepers: Joe Collins (Bray Wanderers), Jack Ellis (Shamrock Rovers)

Defenders: Olaf Boruc (Shamrock Rovers), Hugo Gwiazdowski (Shamrock Rovers), Kaylem Harnett (Wexford FC), Daniel Mare (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Marven Chan (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Kian Dignam (Shamrock Rovers), Sean Moore (Bohemians), Luke Mulligan (Dundalk), Luke O’Donnell (Derry City), Cathal O’Sullivan (Cork City), Richard Vodo (St. Patrick’s Athletic)

Forwards: Christian Donlon-Goncalves (Mayo SL), Kyle Fitzergerald (Galway UniteD), Darragh Marshall (Shamrock Rovers), Mason Melia (Bray Wanderers), Ike Orazi (Shamrock Rovers)

International Friendlies (All kick-offs are Irish time)

Tuesday, 21 September | Montenegro MU15 v Republic of Ireland MU15, Montenegro FA HQ, KO 3pm
Thursday, 23 September | Montenegro MU15 v Republic of Ireland MU15, Montenegro FA HQ, KO 3pm

