Donegal Democrat/Donegal Live SFC team of the week

Round two games in the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Donegal Senior Championship were held last weekend and we feature the team of the week from those games

1 - Martin Cassidy (Four Masters)

The veteran 'keeper was kept very busy in goals for Four Masters in Towney on Sunday last. Made a number of good stops, especially in the second half when Kilcar threatened to run a very big score. Tough being the last man presently for the Donegal Town men.

2 - Conor O’Donnell (St Eunan’s)

O’Donnell was rock solid in the St Eunan's defence. On a day when St Eunan's were short a number of regulars he drove forward in the second half to great effect and capped a good performance with two long range points after half-time to open up a two-point lead.



3 - John Harkin (Glenfin)

Is developing into one of the most consistent full backs in the county and is pretty mobile too. Made some great interceptions and one remarkable block last Sunday in very trying conditions and is one of Glenfin’s really key players. A real rock of ages.

4 - Odhrán Doherty (Naomh Conaill)

The young Naomh Conaill defender threatened to overrun Aodh Ruadh in the opening half. He was in flying form and his opening point was one to cherish. Almost repeated the act and forced Aodh Ruadh to make a change. Was missed when he went off in the second half.

5 - Michael McKenna (Aodh Ruadh)

The introduction of McKenna to the team on Sunday coincided with the big turning point in the game. McKenna rose to the challenge and proceeded to give a man of the match performance, creating the much-needed goal for David Dolan and scoring a point.

6 - Andrew McClean (Kilcar)

One of the standout performers from the championship so far. Centre half-back suits his robust style, able to stop attacks and has lightning speed when he takes the ball forward. Could have scored the goal after a 60 yard run at the end but was just wide.

7 - Niall Friel (Gaoth Dobhair)

Not for the first time Niall Friel was to the fore for Gaoth Dobhair as they chalked up another championship win at The Bridge. Friel got one of the goals for the Magheragallon men and was, as always, one of their leaders as they pulled away in the second half.

8 - Caoimhin Marley (Glenswilly)

Glenswilly made it two from two against MacCumhaill’s with Marley kicking two first half points and was there again at the finish to strike the insurance score. It was tough going with conditions atrocious for the most part but the Glenswilly player shone through.

9 - Martin McElhinney (St Michael’s)

Now almost a veteran, McElhinney continues to be a mainstay for St Michael's around midfield. Kept battling on Sunday, even against the odds. Hit 1-3 of his St Michael's total. Will be vital if the Dunfanaghy-Creeslough men are to make the quarter-finals

10 - Cian McEniff (Bundoran)

McEniff was in sparkling form for Bundoran against Killybegs, hitting 1-7 in all, 1-4 in the opening quarter when the home side took a firm grip on the tie. Having a good all-round season and when on the ball looks formidable. Very accurate.

11- Kane Barrett (Milford)

Barrett enjoyed a slice of luck with his goal deflecting off Conor Classon on the way past Paddy Gallagher in the Ardara but 1-7 was an excellent haul from the Milford talisman. He put over a series of long-range points, including one excellent effort from the sideline.

12 - Ryan Cunningham (Killybegs)

Even on a losing team, young Cunningham stood out. Whether from play or from frees, Cunningham was unerring and along with Jack McSharry, carried their main threat. Will need to keep this form for the remainder of the season to help Fishermen's cause.

13 - Peadar Mogan (St Naul’s)

He was always going to be an exceptional player from his school days. Has blinding pace, is so comfortable on the ball and had a superb second half at the weekend. Took some great scores and he has bulked up considerably which makes him even more potent.



14 - David Dolan (Aodh Ruadh)

His goal on Sunday was vital to Aodh Ruadh's comeback against Naomh Conaill in Ballyshannon. His physical presence troubled the Glenties men. Also got a point and was just one of a very powerful front three who can have an impact on this year's championship.

15 - Oisin Gallen (MacCumhaill’s)

MacCumahill’s were seven down at one stage in Glenswilly and Gallen, who scored 0-7 in all and 0-4 from play, was the real driving force in taking them back on terms late on. Edged out in injury-time their efforts just fell short although Gallen was on song.

Others who were in contention for Team of the Week were: - Chad McSorley (MacCumhaill’s), Caolan Kelly (Glenswilly), Ronan Docherty (Milford), Stephen McBrearty (Kilcar), Oisin Walsh (Bundoran), Frank McGlynn (Glenfin), Odhrán Mac Niallais (Gaoth Dobhair), Conor O'Donnell jnr (St Eunan's), Anthony Grant (Termon)