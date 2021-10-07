Search

07/10/2021

Aodh Ruadh appeal CCC decision to award Dungloe JHC points

Aodh Ruadh appeal CCC decision to award Dungloe JHC points

Thick fog caused the original fixture in Dungloe to be abandoned back in August. PHOTO Dungloe GAA

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Aodh Ruadh are appealing to Ulster against a Donegal CCC decision to award the points to Dungloe, after the Ballyshannon club did not fulfil the JHC fixture last Friday in Dungloe.

The original fixture in August was abandoned due to a thick fog. Dungloe were leading by a point at the time.
Last Friday, referee Aidan McAleer travelled from Muff and threw in the ball and Dungloe scored a goal with Aodh Ruadh not in attendance.

Aodh Ruadh are scheduled to play Setanta B in the Donegal JHC semi-final on Friday evening under lights.  This latest objection could place a question mark over the scheduled JHC last four ties, which also includes Dungloe's clash with Letterkenny Gaels. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media