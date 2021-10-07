Aodh Ruadh appeal CCC decision to award Dungloe JHC points

Thick fog caused the original fixture in Dungloe to be abandoned back in August. PHOTO Dungloe GAA
Aodh Ruadh are appealing to Ulster against a Donegal CCC decision to award the points to Dungloe, after the Ballyshannon club did not fulfil the JHC fixture last Friday in Dungloe.
The original fixture in August was abandoned due to a thick fog. Dungloe were leading by a point at the time.
Last Friday, referee Aidan McAleer travelled from Muff and threw in the ball and Dungloe scored a goal with Aodh Ruadh not in attendance.
Aodh Ruadh are scheduled to play Setanta B in the Donegal JHC semi-final on Friday evening under lights. This latest objection could place a question mark over the scheduled JHC last four ties, which also includes Dungloe's clash with Letterkenny Gaels.
